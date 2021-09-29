FOXBORO — Senior tailback Dylan Gordon rushed for four touchdowns and senior quarterback Tom Marcucella passed for a pair as the Foxboro High Warriors routed Plymouth South High 51-14 Friday in a non-league game at Jack Martinelli Field.
The Warriors (2-1) scored on five straight first-half possessions in taking a 37-7 lead.
Gordon scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter with 6:23 left to put Foxboro in front 16-0. Gordon added eight- and six-yard TD runs in the second quarter, with Sam Carpenter twice hitting the conversion kicks.
Gordon added his fourth TD on a 58-yard run with 3:50 left in the third quarter for the Warriors’ seventh touchdown.
Marcucella converted a pair of first-quarter scoring strikes, to Tom Sharkey to put Foxboro in front three minutes into the game, and a 45-yard TD pass to Rashaad Way with 2:11 left in the session for a 23-0 Warrior advantage.
Foxboro took advantage of a botched Plymouth South punt to secure a two-point safety. On the ensuing Warrior series, Gordon scored the first of his four TDs.
Way also scored twice for Foxboro, scooting 32 yards in the third quarter to build the Foxboro lead to 44-7.
The Warriors remain at home for a non-league game against Tri-Valley League member Hopkinton Friday.
