WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High Warriors not only won their fourth game of the season, but prevailed over their rival Franklin High 14-10 Friday night in a Hockomock League thriller at Macktaz Field.
Sophomore Ryan Gately, starting for the injured Crawford Cantave, carried the ball 33 times for 154 rushing yards to pace the Warriors while quarterback Charlie Grant completed five of eight passes for 69 yards and one TD.
Grant found tight end Dan Clancy in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard TD pass with 1:08 remaining in the game to put the Warriors in front as Clancy won a jump ball for the catch. Matt Kelley then added his second conversion kick.
The victory was the 18th straight in the series for the Warrors, who lead the Panthers, 36-31-1.
KP scored all 14 of its points in the fourth quarter.“Clancy had to fight off his defender and win the jump ball on the TD catch in the back of the end zone,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said. “Great plays all around.”
A 3-yard run by Mike Malatesta and conversion kick by Kelley put King Philip on the scoreboard, giving the Warriors a 7-3 lead. Grant completed a third-and 8 pass to Clancy in the drive, advancing the ball to the Franklin 9-yard line.
After a bad snap on a King Philip punt attempt and a Franklin fumble recovery, the Panthers’ Mack Gulla scored on a 10-yard run with 3:17 left to put the Panthers in front 10-7.
On the ensuing KP drive in the fourth quarter, a great catch by Mike Zagrodny on a Grant pass for 23 yards along the right sideline kept the series alive.
In a scoreless first half, King Philip had a bid early in the second quarter as he Warriors drove 70 yards and set up a 30-yard field goal for Kelley, but King Philip tried a fake and the Panthers snuffed out the pass.
Franklin took the lead with 3:05 left in third quarter on a 32-yard field goal by Parker Cheuvront. On the ensuing kickoff, Jake Sullivan knocked the ball loose from Franklin returner Keith Nally and Nick Viscusi recovered at the Franklin 31 to ice the game.
Bishop Feehan 27, Bishop Stang 13
ATTLEBORO — Junior qurterback Aidan Crump threw three TD passes as the Shamrocks held off Bishop Stang at McGrath Stadium in the Catholic Central League game.
Crump delivered a 10-yard toss to Dante Bruschi in the first quarter, an 8-yard toss to Aaron Canuel in the third quarter and a 37-yard scoring strike to Billy Oram in the fourth quarter.
The Shamrocks (3-3) led 14-7 at the half, but the Spartans returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown. Bishop Feehan blocked the potential game-tying conversion kick.
Sophomore running back Nick Yanchuk rushed for 202 yards on 25 carries. The Shamrocks had two takeaways with Connor McHale intercepting a pass and Bruschi recovering a fumble.
Millis 22, Norton 20 (OT)
NORTON — Millis tied the Tri-Valley League game at 14-all with six seconds remaining at Adams Field and then scored on its first offensive series of the overtime period, converting the two-point conversion to stun the Lancers.
Norton was unable to convert a two-point conversion following its second TD with 1:30 remaining and again in overtime.
The Lancers regained the lead a second time when Nathan Tripolone finished off a 65-yard Lancer drive with a 15-yard run with under two minutes to play.
Colby Cerrone scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter for Norton, but Millis knotted the score at 6-6 in the second quarter. The Lancers had two takeaways, including a Mike Kertzer fumble recovery.
Seekonk 20, Fairhaven 7
SEEKONK — The Warriors clinched the No. 1 seed and home field for the Small School Division playoffs of the South Coast Conference by topping previously unbeaten Fairhaven at Connolly Field.
The Warriors (4-1) received two TD rushes from senior quarterback J.T. Moran with a 3-yarder in the first quarter and a 5-yarder in the fourth quarter. Moran rushed for 118 yards.
Robbie LeBeau scored on a 20-yard run in the second quarter and with the second of Nathan Clarke’s conversion kicks, the Warriors held a 14-0 lead over Fairhaven (4-1). The Warriors recovered two Blue Devil fumbles, with Campbell French and Adam DePalma gaining possession.
Tri-County 26, South Shore Voke 0
HANOVER — Senior quarterback T.J. Sedam scored four touchdowns, all on short rushes, as the Cougars concluded their regular season in the Mayflower League with a rout.
The Cougars (4-1) held a 14-0 halftime lead.
