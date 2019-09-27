FRANKLIN — Hand the ball to Ryan Halliday and put the game on ice.
That’s just what King Philip Regional coach Brian Lee order with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter. The Warriors covered 74 yards and bled eight-plus minutes off the clock as they handed the ball to Halliday on 12 of 13 plays, the final going for an 11-yard touchdown run.
The gaping hole through the tackles earned Halliday his second rushing score of the night and delivered unbeaten King Philip a 26-14 Hockomock League victory over Franklin on Friday.
“He’s my binkie,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said of Halliday, who rushed for 141 yards on 32 carries. “You like to get some, I kind of wanted to get Crawford (Cantave) going, get him a couple more touches, but when you see Ryan (Halliday) going, you know, I don’t really want to switch up anything.”
So they didn’t. Halliday touched the ball on 19 of KP’s 26 plays in the second half, rushing for 4.6 yards per carry (87 yards on 19 rushes) after halftime.
The KP ground game worked in another way too. It kept the Franklin offense off the field. The Panthers ran just four offensive plays in the second quarter while KP ran 19.
“They’re (Franklin) just so explosive on offense. (They have) so many play makers, that you feel like if we keep letting them go out there and stuff like that, you know, our defense was hanging in there, but we tried to slow it down a bit.”
With Halliday accounting for 156 of KP’s 315 yards of total offense, senior quarterback Rob Jarest did his part as well. Jarest threw for 93 yards on 11 completions and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 75 yards, all of which came in the first half, behind an impressive night from the offensive line, right to left, tackle Dan Mullen, guard Pat Zarba, center Kevin Pierro, guard Wyatt Mansey and left tackle Nolan Gunning.
“At the end, we kind of just went with old KP football,” Halliday said. “Played some nice defense and ran the ball. It was good.”
The Warrior defense was equally impressive. Notably, King Philip forced three first-half turnovers, recovering three Franklin fumbles. The third, which was caused as Shawn Conniff came hard on the pressure, was recovered by defensive back Nick Viscuci at the Franklin 21 yard line with 18 ticks left before half. It may having been the turning point of the game.
Jarest found tight end Andrew McKinney in the end zone two plays later to give the Warriors both the momentum and a two-possession 20-7 lead heading into the half.
It was the second time the KP defense set up its offense in favorable field position. KP got on the board in the first quarter when Jarest found senior Brian Wassersug three plays after the two-way Cantave recovered a Franklin fumble at the Panther 25 yard line. Wassersug scored on the second-effort, breaking a tackle on the KP sideline and scampering in for the score.
“KP is great and you can’t play great teams when you have that many self-inflicted errors,” former Foxboro assistant and current Franklin coach Eian Bain said of the costly turnovers and penalties. “And that’s all we did tonight. Credit to a good opponent, sometimes they make you do that.”
KP limited Franklin’s high-powered, aerial offense to just 166 yards of total offense. Franklin ran for a mere one yard on four attempts, depicting the Panthers pass-first scheme. In addition to the three turnovers, KP also made three sacks, two of which came on a Panthers crunch-time drive in the fourth quarter. Conniff was the first man there before Michael Malatesta finished off the play for the first sack. And two plays later, Viscuci was the first one in the backfield, but Matt Meehan and Malatesta finished off the play.
“They sling it, it’s hard to get pressure on them, the ball is out quick and they have play makers,” Lee said of the Franklin offense. “So, overall though, I’m very pleased with how the defense played.”
KP (3-0) will host Mansfield in a crucial Kelley-Rex Division contest on Friday.
