WRENTHAM -- Senior Ryan Halliday executed coach Brian Lee's game plan to perfection in running with the football to deliver a 14-13 victory for the King Philip Regional High football team over Franklin High Thursday at Macktaz Field.
Halliday carried the ball 40 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns to earn the Warrior Thanksgiving Day game MVP award.
The Warriors (8-3) drove 48 yards and 71 yards for TDs, while stuffing the Panthers, who did not cross midfield in the first half.
Halliday and the Warriors ran the ball behind the staunch blocking of the offensive line -- center Sean Piller, the guards Pat Zarba and Griffin MacKay and the tackles, Dan Mullen and Akram Jaber as quarterback Robbie Jarest threw just one pass.
Halliday put KP on the scoreboard with a 7-yard run with 4:25 left in the first quarter and and Jake Collentro hit the conversion kick.
Halliday and the Warriors finished off a 71-yard, 13-play scoring drive with 6:50 left in the third quarter with a 3-yard TD run. Notably, the Warriors were turnover free.
KP won the first meeting of the teams 26-14 in late September with Halliday rushing for 141 yards on 32 carries in that game. The Warriors also snapped a two-game losing skid, having lost to Mansfield and Wellesley in the Division 2 South semifinals and non-playoff game, respectively.
Franklin (7-4), which had a four-game winning streak end, drove twice inside the KP 20-yard line during the second half but was unable to score.
Bishop Feehan 7, Bishop Stang 0
DARTMOUTH -- It may have been the best win of the season for first-year head coach Bryan Pinabell and the Shamrocks as they shut out the Spartans.
Senior Nick Norko scored the lone TD for the Shamkrocks (4-7) in the third quarter, capping off a 65-yrad drive with a 12-yard run. Craig Scharland hit the conversion kick.
Senior captain and linebacker Rex Bruschi and senior linebacker Paul Castro both came up with game-changing tackles on Spartan fourth-and-1 situations during the second half to reclaim possession of the ball for Bishop Feehan.
The Shamrocks totalled only 37 plays on offense with quarterback Brady Olson completing four passes. Norko amassed 82 yards rushing on 14 carries.
"It was grind the ball out on both sides," Pinabell said. "We kept the ball on the ground with the (wet) field conditions. It was a classic high school football game."
The Shamrocks crossed midfield just once during the first half, but scored on their first series of the second half.
"Stang controlled the football and the clock and played with a lot of emotion in the first half," Pinabell said. "We matched that in the second half."
Dighton-Rehoboth 27, Seekonk 18
REHOBOTH -- Junior quarterback John Marcille threw for four TD's, including three in the second quarter, as the Falcons bolted to a 15-point lead by halftime to down the Warriors at Robert T. Roy Field.
Marcille threw a 2-yard pass to Ishmael Christmas with 5:52 left in the second quarter to put D-R (4-7) on top.
Marcille guided the Falcons to a pair of TD's in the final two minutes of the first half, throwing 23- and 27-yard scoring strikes to Jaren Ramos.
"We didn't take (Seekonk quarterback J.T. Moran) out of the game, we made some key plays defensively," D-R coach Dave Moura said.
That included a quarterback sack and forced fumble by junior linebacker Alec Bilodeau with junior defensive lineman Jairus Hardmon recovering the ball to regain possession for D-R.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons broke out to a 14-0 lead on two Marcille TD passes and two conversion kicks from Adam Perreira.
Nathan Clarke took in a pair of TD passes from Moran, a 38-yarder with 28 seconds left in the second quarter and an 18-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Notably, immediately after Seekonk (6-6) scored its first TD, D-R responded as Marcille gunned the ball to Ramos for a 27-yard TD with eight seconds left until intermission.
Moran, the strong-armed Warrior junior quarterback, scored on a 4-yard run with 6:30 left in the third quarter to narrow D-R's lead to 21-12.
Marcille and the Falcons again responded to the Seekonk challenge by scoring on its next series, with Marcille completing a 56-yard TD pass to Aidan Botelho.
Norton 14, Bellingham 13
NORTON -- Senior Colin Cochrane fired a pair of second quarter TD passes, while Lancer senior defensive end and Thanksgiving Day MVP Hunter Murphy stopped Bellingham on a half-dozen consecutive drives midway through the game as Norton prevailed.
Cochrane completed a 35-yard scoring strike to Jack Patalano in the second quarter for Norton, but the Lancers' potential game-tying conversion kick failed.
On the Lancers' next series, Cochrane combined with Murphy on a 14-yard TD pass on fourth down as Norton took a 14-7 lead at halftime Cochrane rushed for the two conversion points.
It was the 11th win over the past 12 Thanksgiving Day meetings for Norton with Bellingham, the Tri-Valley League Small School Division champion Lancers finishing the season at 6-5.
"I was very proud of the boys with the effort that they put in," Norton coach Jim Artz said. "We were down and came back strong in that second quarter and then did enough defensively."
Bellingham took a 7-0 first quarter lead, intercepted a Lancer pass to end Norton's first series of the second half and then pulled within a point on a second TD with just over five minutes remaining in the game. The Lancers were plagued by poor field position throughout the first half.
Cochrane, the Offensive MVP of the game, Jahvon Morson and Patalano combined rushes to generate three first downs and maintain ball possession for Norton, owning the final five minutes of the clock.
The Lancers stymied themselves with two interceptions and a fumble, but the Lancers' defensive front with Brady Chapman, Nathanael Thomasson, Harrison Eck, Ayinde Williams and Murphy met the challenge.
A strip sack and forced fumble by Williams set up Murphy's go-ahead TD reception with 20 seconds left before halftime.
Tri-County 30, Old Colony 28 (OT)
BELLINGHAM -- Facing a 16-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, the Cougars of Tri-County rode the running of senior tailback Jordan Pina (160 yards rushing, four TDs) to stun Old Colony in the annual Cougar Classic played at Bellingham High Wednesday night.
Tri-County junior Chris McEnaney, however, was the player of the game for the Cougars as he recovered an Old Colony fumble to set up the tying TD with five minutes left and then blocked a potential game-winning Old Colony field goal with eight seconds remaining.
"The difference was that our younger defensive players fed off of the seniors and they got really physical in the second half," Tri-County coach Kahn Chace said of the Cougars overcoming an 8-0 first quarter deficit, a 14-6 halftime deficit and a 22-6 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
McEnaney's fumble recovery set up an 8-yard TD run by Pina, capping a 35-yard drive. Then T.J. Sedan hauled in the two-point conversion pass from senior quarterback Tyler Saunders with five minutes left to tie the score at 22-all.
Pina was tabbed Tri-County's MVP of the game, while senior Jake Benton earned the Line MVP.
Pina scored the game-winning TD for Tri-County on the Cougars' first possession of overtime, a one-yard run on a fourth down play after quarterback Tyler Saunders was jammed at the line of scrimmage on third down.
Pina scored on runs of five, six, eight and one yards.
Old Colony won the coin flip to have possession of the ball first in overtime and scored, but their conversion rush failed.
After Pina's fourth TD, slot back Tim Holden scoring the game-winning two points for Tri-County on a reverse rush.
"We were a couple of play away from beating them (a 29-20 loss) the first time," Chace said the the Mayflower League members meeting in the semifinal round of the MIAA Vocational Schools playoff game six days ag0.
Tri-County scored on its first series of the game, a five-yard run by Pina, but missed the conversion attempt.
An Old Colony pass interception resulted in its second TD. Old Colony then added a late third quarter TD to build its advantage to 16 points and had driven to the Tri-County 15-yard line in the final minute of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.