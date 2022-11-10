ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High junior quarterback Matt Harvie went 11-for-13 with 171 yards passing and a pair of touchdown tosses to lead the Bombardiers to a 32-12 football win over Weymouth High Thursday night in MIAA Division 1 consolation play.
Matt Harvie connected on scoring passes of 13 yards to Jackson Huntington and 21 yards to Cole McKenna.
Attleboro has used Harvie as a main part of its offense, but his success through the air came from what Weymouth was giving the Bombardiers, along with great decisions in the pocket.
“They just gave us some looks and he made some good decisions with reads,” Attleboro coach Jim Winters said. “(He was) 10-for-13, that’s pretty efficient.”
On the ground, Brody McKenna broke loose for a 56-yard rushing score and Adrian Rivera had two touchdown runs. On the defensive side of the ball, Ethan Lako had four sacks and Spencer Sherck had three sacks.
Winters said there wasn’t much difference in preparation this week as the Bombardiers wanted to go out and prove they’re better than how they played in their 46-6 playoff loss to St. John’s Prep last week.
“We had a sour taste in our mouth from the last time we were on the field,” Winters said. “The kids felt they were better than their last performance. he kids put in a good week of performance and they’re focused in trying to right the ship and get us ready for Thanksgiving.”
With Attleboro’s annual season-ending Thanksgiving Day rivalry tilt against North Attleboro up next, Winters said a win was big to get the players back into the same space they were as when they opened the season with three straight wins.
“It’s important for ourselves and the kids to get the confidence back and understand who they are,” Winters said. “Get us back to playing at the level were were at the beginning of the year where we strung some wins together and played some teams tough.
