AHS_Weymouth Football
Attleboro High’s Brody McKenna (11) and teammate David Riendeau celebrate McKenna’s 56-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Weymouth High Thursday night in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High junior quarterback Matt Harvie went 11-for-13 with 171 yards passing and a pair of touchdown tosses to lead the Bombardiers to a 32-12 football win over Weymouth High Thursday night in MIAA Division 1 consolation play.

Matt Harvie connected on scoring passes of 13 yards to Jackson Huntington and 21 yards to Cole McKenna.