DURFEE — The Attleboro High football team gave new head coach Jim Winters his first win with the Bombardiers in decisive fashion, romping to a 35-6 rout of Durfee High Friday night.
“The kids are excited to come out and work hard and put the work in,” Winters said. “It’s exciting to see. I’m looking forward to going on this win.”
The Bombardiers scored 22 points in the first quarter, getting their first touchdown of the game on an Adrian Rivera 40-yard swing pass from quarterback Matt Harvie. A two-point conversion gave the Bombardiers a lead it never surrendered the rest of the way.
Harvie passed for four touchdowns, throwing a 7-yard pass to Malachi Jefferson and a 30-yard pass to Aidan Ramirez for scores in the first quarter. Andre Turner also got in on the action, hauling down a 60-yard reception from Harvie.
The AHS defense also got in on the action, with Brody McKenna bringing in a pick-6 from 35-yards out.
Surrendering six points and bringing one back for a score, the Attleboro defense showed out and impressed Winters in its first game.
“The defense played well and was aggressive,” Winters said. “They were flying to the ball.”
Attleboro (1-0) comes back on Friday, hosting Bishop Feehan (0-1).
Holliston 33, Foxboro 7
FOXBORO — Foxboro scored once in its lopsided season-opening loss at Martinelli Field.
Trailing 14-0 after halftime, two Foxboro kickoff fumbles led to Holliston scoring in succession quickly in the third quarter.
The Warriors’ lone score came following Holliston’s two second-half scores, with Mike Marcucella finding Nolan Gordon open for a 24-yard touchdown pass to cut the difference down to 27-7. Shane Henry notched an interception in the loss.
Foxboro (0-1) hosts Whitman-Hanson on Friday.
Seekonk 28, Carver 20
CARVER — Seekonk opened its season in thrilling fashion, holding onto the lead in the final moments of the game to edge Carver on the road.
A first-half pick-six from Kevin Crowe and a 1-yard rushing score from Jaden Arruda helped make it 14-14 at halftime. Joey Nolan scored twice for the Warriors in the second half and proved to be the difference maker.
A four-and-out stop inside their own 20 helped keep the game in the Warriors’ hands as time expired. With a turnover on downs, Seekonk kneeled out the clock for the win.
Seekonk (1-0) goes on to play Diman Voke on the road on Friday.
King Philip 35, BC High 0
WRENTHAM — Ryan Gately, before had two touchdowns on 14 carries for 86 yards in the first half going down with an injury in the second half to spark King Philip, His two touchdowns came in the first quarter.
Tommy McLeish extended the lead to 21-0 with a 6-yard rushing score and Aiden Asotrino added to the onslaught with a 4-yard score with just under seven minutes to go in the first half. A Kyle Abbott 1-yard run at 11:11 in the fourth quarter made 35-0, and put the game into a running clock.
King Philip (1-0) next plays Friday against Needham.
Mansfield 35, St. John’s Shrewsbury 6
MANSFIELD — Mansfield opened up a 21-0 lead at the half and never let off the gas in its win over St. John’s Shrewsbury.
Mansfield allowed only two first downs as it built up a commanding lead. The Hornets got on the board first on a CJ Bell passing touchdown to Trevor Foley for a 32-yard score. The score was ignited by Conner Zukowski’s pitch to Bell, who heaved it downfield.
Zukowski then found Bell later on in the first for a 33-yard reception, which set up a Rocco Scarpellini touchdown from a yard out. The third score of the half came from a Ryan DeGirolamo catch on a screen from 9 yards out.
An interception allowed Mansfield a short field to make it 28-0 after Scarpellini scored his second touchdown of the night from the 4-yard line. Mansfield put the running clock in action not long after with a Travis Hennessy 19-yard rushing score.
Manfield (1-0) hosts North Attleboro (1-0) on Friday.
Canton 30, Dighton-Rehoboth 7
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth struck first on 20-yard pass connection from Joel DaSilva to Cole Bilodeau, but was unable to hold the lead in a loss to Canton.
A safety in the second quarter put Canton ahead 9-7 and was the final lead change of the evening as the Bulldogs ran away with it. A blocked point after attempt by the Falcons kept them within striking distance, but two scores (including a 2-point conversion) moved the game out of reach through the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs wore down Dighton. The Falcons had two first downs in the second half.
Dighton-Rehoboth (0-1) hosts Austin Prep next Friday.