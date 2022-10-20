BFHS Football Practice
Bishop Feehan High head football coach Bryan Pinabell knows the Shamrocks have their work cut out for them against unbeaten Bishop Fenwick High Friday night.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

We’re now entering the twilight of the high school football season, with some teams still in the hunt for MIAA postseason playoff spots, some teams well off the pace and others already dug into the top spots.

This week, it’s Bishop Feehan (3-3), once again under the lights of McGrath Stadium hosting Bishop Fenwick (6-0). Bishop Feehan enters its Catholic Central League showdown at No. 18 in the Division 2 rankings as an outside team that still can find a way to get into the postseason. A win this week would surely put the Shamrocks inside the cutoff at 16, and a game where they hold their own could see them hover around the same spot next week.

