We’re now entering the twilight of the high school football season, with some teams still in the hunt for MIAA postseason playoff spots, some teams well off the pace and others already dug into the top spots.
This week, it’s Bishop Feehan (3-3), once again under the lights of McGrath Stadium hosting Bishop Fenwick (6-0). Bishop Feehan enters its Catholic Central League showdown at No. 18 in the Division 2 rankings as an outside team that still can find a way to get into the postseason. A win this week would surely put the Shamrocks inside the cutoff at 16, and a game where they hold their own could see them hover around the same spot next week.
Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said there’s a lot of different ways that undefeated Fenwick can burn opponents, noting that there’s an abundance of playmakers on both sides of the ball. He put an emphasis on how well coached the Crusaders are, saying they’re one of the best team’s they’ll face all season.
“They have a very dynamic offense, a lot of playmakers,” Pinabell said. “They’re solid up front and they’re going to put some pressure on us defensively. They’re really well coached and present a good challenge for the defense. Good team speed and they swarm to the football. This is one of the better-coached teams we’re going to face.”
Pinabell often says controlling what they can control is a big part of each week’s approach, along with not looking too far ahead on the schedule. This week brings Senior Night as Feehan’s seniors will be honored for their contributions to the program.
Controlling the emotions will be key.
“We can only control what we do from this point,” Pinabell said. “For us, it’s controlling our emotions. It’ll be Senior Night so our kids will be excited about that. We have had a great senior class and controlling the emotions, going play by play and not getting too high or getting too low. The game, win or lose, it’s a celebration of our seniors and all the great things they’ve done in their career. They’ve had a pretty successful run here and have been great leaders.
“They’ll play a great game. I know they will,” Pinabell said.
Coming out of last week, the Shamrocks sport a clean bill of health. Nick Yanchuck, the team’s lead running back, is now well past his concussion protocol and has returned to peak form over the last few weeks.
“He sure has (bounced back well),” Pinabell said. “The offensive line is playing well and I feel like we’re playing good football. I expect nothing but (Bishop Fenwick’s) best as well.”
Kickoff from Bishop Feehan High will be at 6 p.m.
Attleboro (4-2) at Franklin (4-1), 7 p.m.
The No. 8 team in Division 1 takes on the top-ranked team in the same division. This week, it’s David vs. Goliath. The Bombardiers have put together a formidable season where they’ve won four games under first-year head coach Jim Winters, who has preached using the deep pool of athletes Attleboro has to offer to make them a good program. The Bombardiers’ two losses have come against two state title hopefuls in Milford (Division 2 No. 1) and King Philip (Division 2 No. 2). In the latter of the two games, Attleboro had a chance to take down the Warriors but lost in a one-score game.
If there’s a team that’s battle tested, Attleboro is certainly up there for one of the most weathered teams in the area. The Bombardiers have seen it all this season, but going to Franklin for a road contest could be tough. The Bombardies should be ready for the challenge though, and see Friday as a winable game against a league opponent that nearly lost to North Attleboro three weeks ago.
Canton (3-2) at Foxboro (2-4), 7 p.m.
Last week was a big week of growth for Foxboro in hanging with North Attleboro to the very end. A young Warriors team that shows it shouldn’t be taken lightly welcomes Canton to town this week. Canton sits at 3-2 and is looking to make a final push for the postseason, and is led by Owen Lane’s five rushing scores which rank him tied for sixth in the Hockomock League. More of a run-first team than pass (which I’m confident is well balanced), the Warriors could see similar plays as to what the Rocketeers ran a week ago when it comes to a combination of running backs that go inside and outside the hashmarks.
Foxboro’s defense did an admirable job against North, but couldn’t keep with with some experienced players at the varsity level like Greg Berthiaume and Nate Shultz. Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli said there’s a lot to take away from last week and plenty to learn from. Let’s hope they’re fast learners.
Oliver Ames (3-2) at Mansfield (5-1), 7 p.m.
Don’t let Mansfield get hot. The Hornets have won four in a row and have won two games that were lopsided shutouts, and the other two were by two scores.
Now is the right time for Mansfield to be hot. This week brings Oliver Ames to town, a team that has shown flashes of a high-powered offense and defense but also the polar opposite. Chad Silva will pace the team on the ground and will have CJ Crocker and Thomas Querzoli as change-of-pace guys. The ground game is what they do best and head coach Mike Redding should have answers.
Once the Hornets gain the lead and get comfortable, the game could run away in its favor. Expect the works from Mansfield with Connor Zukowski, CJ Bell and company looking to end any question if they’re worthy of a playoff bid.
North Attleboro (3-2) at Taunton (4-2), 7 p.m.
North Attleboro visits a 4-2 Taunton team that features one of the best running backs in the Hockomock League in Malachi Johnson (six scores) and Bryan Batista (five scores). The Rocketeers played well in its win over Foxboro, albeit only winning by five points, but will need to step it up against a rushing game that can burn them like Milford’s. North’s big names will need to kick it into gear to bring the Rocketeers into a better seeding spot, even though they’re a near-lock for the playoffs with a Division 3 ranking of No. 4. A loss this week wouldn’t the Rocketeers this week but I doubt head coach Mike Strachan expect anything less than a competitive game in their favor with more touch opponents in King Philip and Attleboro on the horizon — who could very well drop North out of the hunt if they end up losing out the rest of the way.
Plainfield (CT) at Dighton-Rehoboth (1-5), 6 pm.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s offense has struggled the last few weeks, scoring just 13 points over four weeks — all of which are losses. With two league games left in the season, the clock has struck zero on postseason hopes with the Falcons now sitting at 1-5. They’re 26th in Division 5’s rankings, and are off their pace from last year’s 3-5 season.
If the Falcons can put together consistent scoring drives and keep the defense off the field they can put themselves in a good position to finish out the season strong. They’ll need good performances from Cam St. James on the ground and on defense, paired with Cole Bilodeau and Yasiel Rodriques as passers, to put forth a good product on the field Friday night.
Norton (0-5) vs. Dedham (2-4) at Medway High, 6 p.m.
Norton plays a rare neutral site game in high school football as the turf field it’s installing is nearly complete. Dedham’s offense is hit or miss, being shutout in back-to-back weeks before putting up 35 points and 27 points in consecutive games. Norton is winless this season, but has progressively found itself in the red zone and putting up more points over the last three weeks. If the offense can get moving and put something on the board, it could have a chance to catch Dedham sleeping and help build some confidence through the game. Long drives to keep the defense off the field, as always, is key.
The Lancers might not make the playoffs this season, but there’s still heart left in them to surprise Dedham.
Fairhaven (6-0) at Seekonk (3-2), 6:30 p.m.
Seekonk’s season hangs in the balance with these last few games. At No. 15 in the Division 6 rankings, winning out the rest of the way is the safest route to the postseason. The only issue is in Fairhaven, who is undefeated at 6-0 and sits as the No. 11 team in Division 5. Fairhaven, however, has had the lowest strength of opponent among any of the top-20 teams in its division and struggled to get by Sharon winning by just one score. Seekonk is either in the game and wins, or has lost by more than score in each game this season. Winning the turnover battle and getting Jaden Arruda comfortable as a passer with a deep running group as support is key to putting the Warriors in a more secure spot in the postseason race.