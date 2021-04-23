MANSFIELD — Not since the first quarter of its game against Milford High had the defensive unit of the Mansfield High football team surrendered a touchdown.
The Hornets had posted three straight shutouts, and only a turnover Friday night resulted in Marshfield High reaching the end zone at Alumni Stadium.
Buoyed by a defense that limited the previously unbeaten Rams (4-1) to 40 net rushing yards along with just 11 completions on 30 passes and merely four first downs, Mansfield completed its abbreviated Fall 2 spring season at 6-0 with a 12-9 triumph.
The Hornets prevailed despite undermining their intentions on offense by yielding a safety on their first series of the game; having two punts blocked; not making two conversion attempts; having a pass intercepted in the end zone to end their first series of the second half, losing a fumble at midfield with just over five minutes left; losing another fumble that resulted in the Rams’ TD with just under three minutes left; and being flagged for eight penalties for 55 yards.
Mansfield scored both of its touchdowns in the second quarter, converting a 25-yard, three-play drive and then a 49-yard one-play series.
Defense got the Hornets into the end zone.
A second-down pass broken up by James Fichera and a third-down tackle by Rocco Scarpellini forced Marshfield to punt to end its second series of the game. Senior tailback Anthony Comer (56 yards on 20 carries) lugged the ball 17 yards to the Rams’ 2-yard line and then followed Scarpellini’s block into the end zone for six points.
Defense also got the Hornets into the end zone a second time as Trevor Foley alertly defended a Rams’ third-and 8 pass. Gaining possession of the ball at the Marshfield 49, senior running back Nico Holmes (71 yards on nine carries) bolted right up the middle of the field, sprung loose by the blocking of Jean Jephte.
“All season long our defense has played lights out,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “It was just an unbelievable effort — they (the Rams) were very physical and fast and we just couldn’t sustain anything. It was hard work for either team to get first downs.”
Mansfield marched to midfield on its first series, but 15 yards of penalties forced a punt, which Marshfield blocked, the ball rolling out of the end zone for a two-point safety.
The Rams threw a scare into Mansfield when Sam Sullivan picked up a Hornet fumble and raced 77 yards for a touchdown with 2:45 remaining.
Fortunately for Mansfield, a 47-yard punt by Matt Boen to the Marshfield 10-yard line made it a long field for the Rams to travel to take the lead with 1:28 left on the clock.
“We got enough there in the second quarter to get some breathing room, but they (Marshfield) didn’t go away,” Redding said. “This was playoff football for sure.”
Mansfield’s linebacker cast of Nico and Zander Holmes and Scarpellini, with some intense pressure by senior defensive end T.J. Guy (one sack), limited Marshfield to just 18 rushing yards and three complete passes during the first half, without a first down until two minutes remained and the Rams not advancing beyond the Hornets’ 48-yard line.
“Mark DeGirolamo (the Mansfield defensive co-ordinator) had a great game plan, it kept it simple,” Redding said of trying to match Marshfield’s quick-tempo and multi-look offense. “The defensive backs were just focused on covering the pass and the front seven. We did a really good job of handling their run game.”
Mansfield had prime field position in the second half, with series starting at the Marshfield 38, the 25, 39, 38 and 50-yard lines, but went pointless.
“Fortunately, we found enough to get a couple of touchdowns in,” Redding said. “We missed playing Foxboro with all the tradition, but it was fun to play a great team like this that was undefeated. It was like a Division 2 South championship.”
