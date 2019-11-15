NATICK — The Mansfield High football team has never been so excited to load the buses for a seven-mile ride down Route 140.
The No. 2 seed Hornets captured the MIAA Division 2 South title with a 22-3 victory over top-seeded Natick High on Friday to earn a trip to nearby Gillette Stadium for the Div. 2 Super Bowl.
“It’s the best feeling we could’ve asked for,” Mansfield running back Vinnie Holmes said after compiling 132 rushing yards on 18 carries with a fourth-quarter touchdown. “We wanted this all season. Guys stepped up when it counted. It’s all the hard work that we put in in the weight room, all winter, spring, summer. This is exactly what we had been working towards and we did it. We got it done.”
Holmes is one of 22 Mansfield seniors who will cap their high school careers at One Patriot Place in early December against North Sectional champion Lincoln-Sudbury, a 27-14 victor over North Andover in the Div. 2 North final Friday night.
“I’m fired up,” fellow Hornet senior captain Michael DeBolt said after he booted three field goals and one extra point in the win. “This is what we’ve been working towards for the past four years. Every year our goal is to get to Gillette and we finally did it.”
“It’s just awesome,” added senior captain and two-way standout Nick Marciano, who ran in a 3-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Hornets a commanding 15-3 lead.
For Marciano, it means a little more to him after having torn his ACL and missing the majority of his junior season.
“We were cut short the past two years,” Marciano said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t healthy, I personally wasn’t healthy myself, so it feels good to be back. (I went through) 11 months of rehab just to be able to help my team again. So, it feels awesome. Nothing better.”
Crucial moments came from a plethora of players on Friday, including defensive lineman Chris Graham. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior had a pair of second-half sacks despite going against plenty of size on the Natick offensive line. Graham and others on the defensive side of the ball were the reason the Hornets limited Natick to a mere two first downs in the game (one by penalty) and just 35 total yards.
“I’m ecstatic, it’s crazy,” Graham said. “It feels good to actually have a nice game. I mean, not to say I’m a bad player every game, but a lot of the linemen, we don’t get too much credit for much. So it was good to get my name out there a little bit. It’s a crazy feeling.”
Mansfield coach Mike Redding was especially happy for his senior group.
“It’s been step-by-step,” Redding said. “As sophomores, I think we lost in the (semifinals) to Marshfield, (their) junior year we lost in the (Div. 2 South) final, and this year, we get there and win it.
“Every year, they just go a step further and they’ve overcome a lot of stuff, injuries,” Redding added. “It’s a great group and will be a lot of fun taking them to Gillette. We told them that they’ve been through a lot before the game, but it’s all worth it when you walk down the ramp at Gillette Stadium. I’m glad they’ll have a chance to do that. They deserve it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.