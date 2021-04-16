TAUNTON — The Mansfield High football team continues to refuse to surrender points this season.
The unbeaten Kelley-Rex Division-leading Hornets posted a 34-0 shutout over Taunton High Friday in a Hockomock League game at Tiger Stadium.
The Hornets (5-0) have recorded three straight shutouts after having allowed just one TD in each of their first two games.
Next up for coach Mike Redding and the Hornets is a renewal of the Thanksgiving Day rivalry, an April 24 meeting at Mansfield High with a 10 a.m. kickoff.
Hornets’ senior running back Anthony Comer proved to be the catalyst for the Hornets by scoring two TD’s, including a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half to build a 21-0 lead.
The Hornets did not have a takeaway in the game, but staked the lead on touchdown runs by Cincere Gill and Jake Wall.
Stoughton 20, King Philip 13
NORTON — King Philip not only got on the Macktaz Field scoreboard in the first half, but also shut out Stoughton through the first 24 minutes of the Hockomock League game.
It wasn’t enough though as Black Knight senior running back Christian Ais galloped 66 yards and 14 yards for a pair of second-half touchdowns, the second coming after a botched KP punt.
Warrior junior running back Crawford Cantave scored on a 4-yard run three minutes into the first quarter, while sophomore Matt Kelley connected on 27 (with 2:37 left in the first quarter) and 30 yard (with 3:53 left until halftime) field goals.
Christoper Ais scored on a 14-yard run for Stoughton to cut the KP lead to 13-6 in the third quarter. Christian Ais’ 66-yard run put the Black Knights into a 14-13 lead with 4:18 left in the quarter and then added a 14-yard TD run in the fourth quarter with 2:44 left.
KP then drove to the Black Knights’ 20-yard line but turned the ball over on downs in the final minute.
King Philip (2-3) next has a renewal of the Thanksgiving Day game with Franklin Friday at Macktaz Field.
Dover-Sherborn 23, Norton 6
NORTON — Turnovers spelled the doom of the Lancers, who had not played in three weeks as Norton lost the ball three times on fumbles and once on an interception.
Norton faced a 16-0 halftime deficit, but narrowed the gap with four minutes left in the third quarter when Collin Ryan hauled in a 35-yard TD pass from Nathan Tripolone.
The Lancers drove to the Dover-Sherborn 15-yard line on their first series of the game, but the drive stalled. Then Dover-Sherborn completed a third- and-15 situation with an 80-yard pass to set up the go-ahead touchdown.
The Lancers (0-3) next host Millis Friday.
