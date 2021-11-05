ATTLEBORO — There was little consolation for the Bishop Feehan High football team in keeping Reading High School off of the McGrath Stadium scoreboard during the second half Friday night.
There was also little merit in limiting Rockets running back Colby Goodchild to 24 rushing yards and Rockets quarterback James Murphy to six pass completions during the final 24 minutes of the MIAA Division 3 playoff game.
Still, the Shamrocks were eight yards and two points short of sending Reading home with its first setback of the season. Instead, Goodchild rambled for 155 yards, Murphy completed 19 passes for 219 yards and the Rockets pocketed a pulsating 25-23 victory.
Only a final fling into the end zone for the potential game-tying two-point conversion pass with 32 seconds left on the clock after Shamrock senior quarterback Aidan Crump had scored a yard out brought Bishop Feehan’s bid for a Super Bowl championship to a close.
Junior Connor McHale nearly proved to be a one-man wrecking crew with two pass receptions for 62 yards, two punt returns for 73 yards, a pass interception return for 41 yards and four kickoff returns for 106 yards, including an 88-yard bolt for six points with four minutes left in the first half.
“I can’t say enough about our kids, a lot of teams facing a 25-7 deficit at the half would have folded,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said.
The Shamrocks turned in a stirring second half surge with Cam Burns (106 rushing yards on 17 carries) finishing off a 59-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run, Brett McCaffery booming a 28-yard field goal and Crump orchestrating an 83-yard, 11-play drive over the final four minutes to place Bishop Feehan within two points of forcing overtime.
“Some teams would have said we gave it a good run,” Pinabell said of his Shamrocks refusal to surrender after yielding 18 first downs to the Rockets in the first half. “In these games, you’ve got to make plays at critical moments and a couple of times we didn’t do that.”
The Rockets drove 66 yards on nine plays, 99 yards on seven plays, 46 yards on seven plays and 72 yards on 11 plays on all four of its first-half possessions to put points on the scoreboard.
“The first half, we would go one linebacker inside and they would run, then we would go two linebackers and he (Driscoll) would dump it off, that’s the problem when you play an offense like that, they’re going to put us in a bind,” Pinabell said of Goodchild accumulating 131 rushing yards on 17 carries while Driscoll completed 12 of 14 passes for 138 yards.
The Shamrocks had a pass intercepted at the Rockets’ 1-yard line by Goodchild to end their second series of the first half, while a bad snap from center (12 lost yards) and a botched punt (15 lost yards) ended Bishop Feehan’s third series.
The Shamrocks created four QB sacks — Cole Mankins and Alex Sermos (two yards), Matt Pequeneza (seven yards), Will Slavin (four yards) and Mankins (three yards) and limited the Rockets to four second half first downs.
“Hats off to Bishop Feehan, great players, a great atmosphere,” Reading coach John Fiore said. “I was really impressed with Bishop Feehan. Way too many penalties (10 for 105 yards) and a turnover (McHale’s interception to end Reading’s third series of the second half). Kids being kids, they (Bishop Feehan) made some plays and we made some mistakes on specialty teams.
“You give 105 free (penalty) yards, it’s going to come down to a one-possession game against a 7-1 team at their place at this time of year.”
The Shamrocks netted just 57 yards on the ground and six yards in the air during the first half, McHale’s kickoff return narrowing the Bishop Feehan deficit to 19-7. Fortunately, Bishop Feehan forced the Reading offense off the field on its first two drives of the second half.
A 47-yard pass from Crump to McHale, advancing the ball to the Rocket 5-yard line set up Burns’ TD. Then McHale’s pass interception and 41-yard return to the Reading 40-yard line set up a McCaffery 28-yard field goal, after his earlier attempt from 37 yards out on Bishop Feehan’s first series of the second half sailed wide left.
With 3:53 remaining and 83 yards to travel for a touchdown, Crump and McHale worked their magic for a diving 46-yard, fourth down completion to the Reading 2-yard line to set up Bishop Feehan’s third TD. Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, they were whistled for a false start on the conversion attempt, then from eight yards out, Reading defended the pass in the right corner.
“I’d go to battle with these kids anytime,” Pinabell said after the Shamrocks were dealt their second loss of the season.
