TAUNTON — King Philip Regional High senior quarterback Rob Jarest was in complete control of the offense as the Warriors scored 28 points in the first half en route to a 28-13 Hockomock League victory over Taunton High on Friday.
King Philip scored touchdowns of each of its first four drives with Jarest accounting for all three trips into the end zone, including three passing TDs and one rushing score. The Warriors rushed for 199 yards on 21 carries in the first half (9.5 per rush) while tallying 311 yards of offense before halftime.
Taunton never reached past the King Philip 34-yard line in the half as the Warriors benefited from a pair of three-and-outs and one turnover. The Warriors limited the Tigers to 57 yards on its five first-half drives while Shawn Conniff had a sack, one tackle for loss and forced an interception that Jack Collentro caught in the second quarter.
Jarest accounted for 87 yards rushing on nine carries on 112 yards passing as he completed six of 10 passes in the first half. Jarest put King Philip up 6-0 with a 29-yard touchdown run to cap a four-play, 67-yard drive taking just 2:01.
Jarest then orchestrated an eight-play, 64-yard drive, capped by a 43-yard touchdown toss to Brian Wassersug, who made a leaping grab, broke three tackles and stayed on his feet before falling into the end zone to put the Warriors up 14-0 after the first quarter.
Following a 35-yard run by Sam Callanan (seven carries, 85 yards in first half), Jarest found Alex Behling in the end zone for a 12-yard reception to finish off a five-play, 62-yard drive in 1:34 of the second quarter.
After the KP defense forced its second three-and-out of the first half, Jarest led an eight-play, 52-yard drive that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown connection from Jarest to Drew Danson. The drive consumed 2:44 to put the game away with the Warriors leading 28-0.
King Philip (5-1) hosts Oliver Ames Friday.
Foxboro 32, Sharon 0
SHARON — Senior running back Bobby Yerardi ran in a pair of scores while quarterback Shayne Kerrigan threw for two touchdowns as the Warriors used a dominant two-way effort to earn the Hockomock League victory.
Sharon never got within the Foxboro 30-yard line as the Warriors held the Eagles to a handful of first downs.
Louis Sulham got the Warriors on the board with a 15-yard reception from Kerrigan in the first quarter before Yerardi ran in a six-yard touchdown to put Foxboro ahead 13-0.
Kerrigan connected with senior receiver Ryan Hughes on a 60-yard touchdown to cap the first-half scoring as Foxboro (3-3) led 19-0 at the break. Yerardi added his second TD of the game on a three-yard run before Mike Norvich capped the scoring with a four-yard run to put Foxboro ahead 32-0.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 27, Dighton-Rehoboth 10
REHOBOTH — Fullback Brady Walsh cut the D-R deficit to 14-10 with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons were halted by a pair of second-half turnovers, including a fourth-period interception, in the South Coast Conference loss.
Walsh’s score capped a 60-plus yard drive as the Falcons benefited from defensive penalties and a 18-yard reception from quarterback John Marcille to Aidan O’Connor.
Adam Perreira kicked a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter. The Falcons (1-5) trailed 7-3 at the half and 14-3 entering the fourth quarter.
Seekonk 35, Bourne 14
BOURNE — Quarterback J.T. Moran accounted for four touchdowns and 283 yards of total offense as the Lancers used a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to pull away in the South Coast Conference victory.
Moran was 10-for-19 for 173 yards passing to go with eight carries for 110 yards. Rob Labeau had nine rushes for 63 yards and one touchdown while Jack Murphy (three catches, 53 yards) and Nate Clarke (three catches, 60 yards) each had receiving touchdowns.
Seekonk led 14-0 at the half and extended its lead to 28-7 heading into the fourth. Labeau had a 29-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter before Moran hit Murphy for a 20-yard scoring strike later in the period.
Moran found Clarke on a 48-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring in the second half. Moran then ran it in for a 15-yard score. Following a 40-yard rush of his own, Moran capped the final scoring drive with a 20-yard run.
Seekonk forced two turnovers including an interception by Murphy. Seekonk (5-2) will travel to Old-Rochester on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.