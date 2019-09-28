NORTH ATTLEBORO— Foxboro High quarterback Shayne Kerrigan threw for two first-half touchdowns and ran for a 64-yard score as the Warrior football team went into Community Field and pulled out a 21-14 Hockomock League victory over North Attleboro on Saturday.
Foxboro held a clear advantage through the first three quarters. Notably, the Warriors outgained North Attleboro by 178 yards of offense through the first three periods (285 to 107) as they were rewarded with a 21-0 lead after 36 minutes.
But North Attleboro did not go away easily.
The Rocketeers scored 14 points in a span of 2:03 in the fourth. A three-possession deficit with 12 minutes left was erased to a one-score game with 4:45 remaining and it followed both a special teams and offensive touchdown.
Junior Dan Hayes got the Rocketeers on the board first after he recovered a bad snap on a Foxboro punt in the end zone. The Rocketeers defense then forced a three-and-out and gave the ball back to their offense, which started their drive from the Foxboro 31 yard line after a 15-yard penalty on the Warrior special teams. North quarterback Tyler DeMattio capitalized with a two-play drive as he found Ethan Friberg for a 30-yard reception, the biggest play of the day for the Rocketeers, and scored on a 1-yard run the next snap.
North had a chance to tie it as the Rocketeers forced Foxboro to punt four plays later, but the Foxboro defense again clamped down as it had done all day. Foxboro forced a turnover on downs as a fourth-down conversion attempt came up a half yard short.
“Not too many people beat North, so we’ll take it any which way we can,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said. “I thought we dominated the first half, first three quarters, but it doesn’t take much to throw the applecart off with a bad whatever, a penalty, a miscue, and North isn’t going to quit.”
For North, it proved too steep a hill to climb.
“(I) definitely felt the momentum swung there, but just had that eerie feeling all along that it was too little too late,” Rocketeer coach Don Johnson said.
Foxboro more than doubled North in first downs (13 to 6), total yards (308 to 147) and passing yards (137 to 66).
Foxboro did not let North get going offensively with priority No. 1 stopping DeMattio on the ground. At times, Foxboro had seven defenders in the box to limit DeMattio, who still managed to rush for 54 yards of the Rocketeers 109 yards on the ground. Foxboro also managed four sacks and a fourth-quarter interception by Elijah Lewis.
“I thought they just did a great job pressuring our quarterback and not letting us get comfortable doing anything on offense,” Johnson said of Foxboro. “We never really got our run game going because they were good inside… And then when we had to throw the ball, they did a nice job getting the pressure off the edge.”
And while the Foxboro defense was stout, its offense was equally impressive with a mixture of screen passes, runs to the edge and downfield plays.
Kerrigan threw for 137 yards on 14 completions, nine of those going to receiver Louis Sulham (77 yards) who led the Foxboro screen game. Kerrigan and Sulham connected three times for 33 yards during the Warriors 11-play, 72 yard scoring drive, which also featured a pair of third-down conversions from Kerrigan (94 yards rushing) including a gain of 17 on third-and-six. Kerrigan capped the drive by finding receiver Ryan Hughes in the end zone to give Foxboro a 7-0 lead with 1:18 left in the first quarter.
Foxboro put together an eight-play, 64 yard drive just before the end of the first half. Kerrigan found receiver Brian Derba for a 13-yard touchdown reception as Derba pinned the ball to his shoulder as he went to the ground. Earlier in the drive, Kerrigan found Elijah Lewis for a 27-yard, next-level reception as Lewis caught the ball off a North Attleboro defender’s back.
Foxboro ultimately put the game away behind on a game-breaking play by Kerrigan. The senior quarterback read an option perfectly, faking the handoff to Yerardi and keeping it himself for a 64-yard touchdown run up the middle. The Warriors three-play, quick-strike drive gave them a commanding 21-0 lead with 6:25 left in the third quarter.
“I think our offense came alive today,” Martinelli said. “Kids did what we felt they were capable of doing, like (Louis Sulham), and Shayne Kerrigan had a great game, and Ryan Hughes, (Brian) Derba, they all made some great plays and catches.
“This was a key win for us,” Martinelli said.
Foxboro (2-1) will travel to Canton on Friday while North Attleboro (1-2) will travel to Milford on Saturday.
