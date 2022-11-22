WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High football team is just under two weeks away from its MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl against Catholic Memorial High.
It’s an exciting and familiar time of the year to be playing ball for the Warriors, but right now, that’s not on their minds. This week, it’s all about Franklin High and securing a Hockomock League title, or a share of it, on short rest.
“It’s a short week for us, but it’s going fine. We’re able to get out of (last week’s win over Bishop Feehan) relatively healthy,” King Philip head coach Brian Lee said. “We’re kind of ground down a little bit, but I think everyone is at this time. That’s just how it is.
“It’s a big game for us against a very good opponent. Every game is big and it certainly has felt that way this year. ... Every other week has been a grind,” Lee said.
The Warriors ran all over Bishop Feehan in last Friday’s state semifinal game, outgaining a red-hot Shamrocks team on the ground to hang on for the win. Kyle Abbott, Rudy Gately and Aidan Astorino (along with an all-state caliber offensive line) helped keep the ball moving, and they’re likely going to be looked to this week again to move the chain.
The usual suspects will be back out on the field this week for King Philip, despite Lee’s stance toward playing the game both on the holiday and short rest. He has not forgot how of how his team didn’t meet expectations in last year’s game, which saw them in a similar situation where a league title was on the line and a Super Bowl appearance was the following week.
“As much as I complain about how hard it is, ... you only have so many games and nothing is promised,” Lee said. “I think we did a bad job last year of being focused, thinking about the Super Bowl. I think Franklin could’ve played better last year, too.
“Neither one of us gave our best game last year,” Lee added. “We are ready to play and will not be resting anybody. Win or lose, we’re putting our best effort forward.”
Franklin’s run as the No. 1 team in Division 1 was abruptly cut short by an upset loss to No. 8 Methuen in the state quarterfinals. Since then, the Panthers have stewed, waiting for another moment on the field.
With a dual-threat quarterback in Jase Lyons, the Hockomock leader in passing touchdowns with 14, and veteran head coach Eian Bain calling the shots Lee knows what he’s getting in Franklin.
A Franklin team which fell short of expectations, reloaded a heavy senior class from a year ago and beat KP on Thanksgiving last year for the first time since 2009 has Lee expecting the Panthers’ best.
“There’s a lot of familiarity at this point between the two programs,” Lee said. “(Bain’s) been here long enough and really the big difference is the turnaround he’s made for them. They were supposed to take a step back, but it doesn’t look like they did at all after they graduate 30-something seniors. ... I think it’s their expectations to win now that you’ve got to deal with. They beat us last year and now they know they can.
“It’s going to be a hard-fought game because they didn’t get the finish (in the postseason) they wanted,” Lee said.
As the final postseason team standing in the area, Lee has plenty to be thankful for this season. In a position that has its positives and its negatives, Lee said one of the best things he’s seen out his guys this year is their ability to buy in and give the Warriors a chance to play meaningful football into December.
“At the top of the things that are awesome (in coaching) is the level of investment, the level of pride and commitment to the program. It makes it fun to coach and be around,” Lee said. “I think they may have certainly exceeded expectations this year and that’s all them. Their grit, heart, ability to compete in big games, it’s really why we are still able to play meaningful football into December again.”
