FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High Warriors have always believed.
The Warriors believe that if they keep opponents from making big plays and playing commendable defense, they will give themselves an opportunity to win.
The Warriors did just that by stopping unbeaten Catholic Memorial on its first two drives of their MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, recovering a fumble in the end zone to put a halt to the second progression.
And not just that, the Warriors stunned Catholic Memorial by taking a 3-0 lead on the strength of junior Matt Kelley’s 29-yard field goal three minutes into the second quarter.
The Warriors believed that they could put Catholic Memorial in an uncomfortable position, even after surrendering a pair of TD passes on consecutive drives in the first half.
The Warriors believed that they could recover from a 21-3 third quarter deficit, believed that they could bounce back again from an 18-point deficit, even after Catholic Memorial scored within 20 seconds of King Philip’s second TD.
But the wondrous athletic skills of Catholic Memorial were too imposing of a will upon the Warriors in winning the Division 2 championship 42-18.
“Once you get behind my more than you’re comfortable with then you can’t do what you want to do and be patient,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said. “That really hurt us.”
Catholic Memorial’s Carson Harwood rushed for 127 yard, QB JC Petrongolo completed seven passes for 137 yards and Jaedn Skeete grabbed three passes for 103 yards as the Knights scored 28 second half points to dismiss King Philip’s upset plans.
Catholic Memorial needed just five plays and 35 seconds to cover 65 yards take the lead.
Catholic Memorial then drove 80 yards on 10 plays on its very next series to stake a 14-3 advantage by halftime.
Petrongolo completed a 51-yard scoring strike to 6-2 wide receiver Kole Osinubi four minutes into the second quarter to erase the Warriors’ lead.
Then Knights 6-foot-2 wide receiver Matt Rios took in a jump ball pass from Petrongolo in the right corner of the end zone against single coverage to create an 11-point lead with 16 seconds left until intermission.
The Warriors just aren’t constructed to recover from a 21-3 deficit, which is what faced them with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
“I thought that if we went in down 7-3 at the half, I’d feel good about that,” Lee said. “But, we had a couple of plays (a dropped pass, two pass interceptions) that really hurt. But you’ve got to be able to overcome that. Against them, it’s so hard. You have to play perfect.”
King Philip junior tailback Ryan Gately gained 79 rushing yards on 19 carries, while senior captain Crawford Cantave added 39 on 12 carries.
Senior captain and quarterback Charlie Grant completed 14 passes for 175 yards with Jonathan Joseph (five for 47 yards), Dan Clancy (three for 47 yards) and Tom Brewster (three for 36 yards) leading the way.
“You got to keep pressure on the whole time,” Lee said of King Philip trying to sustain drives, score points and prevent Catholic Memorial from being the explosive team that they are. “It’s a lot to do.”
The Knights drove 92 yards on 11 plays, consuming 3:53 of the clock to gain that 18-point edge as running back Datrell Jones scored from three yards out. During that series, Jones was the catalyst by bolting 43 yards on the second play to the King Philip 45-yard line.
After Gately (4-yard run) and Grant (1-yard run) scored fourth quarter TD’s for King Philip, closing the gap to 28-18, Petrongolo and Osinubi combined for a second six-point pass, an 18-yarder.
And a play later, Skeete plucked off a Warrior pass at the King Philip 48-yard line to end the King Philip’s dreams. In addition, Osinubi intercepted another King Philip pass and returned it 55 yards for a TD with 78 seconds remaining.
Just as damaging was Catholic Memorial running back Drew DeLucia completing a 66-yard TD toss to Skeete 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.
King Philip refused to surrender, scoring 15 fourth quarter points. Grant completed 26- and 11-yard passes to Clancy to set up Gately’s TD, with a block by Will Astorino.
The Warriors responded once again with Grant orchestrating a 78-yard, nine-play series. Grant completed an 11-yard pass to Nate Kearney, a 25-yard strike to Joseph advancing the ball to the Catholic Memorial 40, and a 32-yard pass to Gately to the Catholic Memorial 8-yard line.
Grant rolled to his left to score from a yard out and then tossed a two-point conversion pass to the right to Cantave to cut the score to 28-18.
The Warriors adhered to their customary ball-control game plan as Gately carried the ball six times for 43 yards in a scoreless first quarter, while Catholic Memorial totaled just 88 yards.
King Philip stalled Catholic Memorial on its first drive as senior Hunter Hastings and sophomore Sean King combined on an 8-yard sack.
Catholic Memorial drove to the King Philip 3-yard line on its second series, but at the goal line, junior linebacker Will Astorino and senior linebacker Jake Sullivan forced a fumble, which senior defensive end Andew Danson recovered in the end zone.
Catholic Memorial owned a wide advantage in yards (238-105) on 29 plays at the half. Gately was held in check for 17 second quarter yards (60 over the first two quarters), while Grant completed four passes for 43 yards.
The Warriors (9-3) were hoping to build on the success of three straight Super Bowl appearances, having won the Division 1-A title in 2016 and the Division 2 title in 2017 while losing the 2018 Division 2 title game to North Andover.
Since Lee assumed reign of the King Philip program in 2005, and the Warriors have assembled a 17-6 record in MIAA playoff competition under him.
The Warriors had a seven-game winning streak — beating Mansfield twice — before a Thanksgiving Day Hockomock League title game for Kelley-Rex Division supremacy at Franklin.
Unbeaten (12-0) Catholic Memorial, the Catholic Conference champion, virtually obliterated all of its competition this season, scoring 554 points.
“When you try to get into matching them, that’s not our game and it’s when it got away from us,” Lee said. “You make a mistake and, boom, you force something that’s not there and that’s (final score) what you got.
“I’m so proud of them, they never were supposed to have a chance. I’ll play any team anywhere, but private schools you want to recruit kids, then go do your own thing. We have to play with kids who were Cub Scouts together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.