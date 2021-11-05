WRENTHAM — The King Philip High football team placed an emphatic mark on its seventh victory of the season, a 35-0 humbling of Chelmsford Friday at Macktaz Field in the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Junior running back Ryan Gately rushed for 131 yards and two TD’s as the Warriors dominated the line of scrimmage, scoring 21 second quarter points.
KP piled up 332 yards of offense and 21 first downs as compared to Chelmsford having 23 net yards of offense and five first downs.
The victory sets up a second showdown of the season with Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division rival Mansfield Friday, back at Macktaz Field in a quarterfinal round game.
The Warriors demonstrated balance in the running attack with Crawford Cantave (10 carries for 69 yards), Will Astorino (five for 42 yards) and QB Charlie Grant (nine for 23 yards) factoring into KP having a 30-15 minute edge in possession time.
Grant completed five of nine passes for 50 yards, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Dan Clancy with five minutes left in the game, while scoring the go-ahead TD for KP on a 5-yard run 1:11 into the second quarter.
Jonathan Joseph hauled in three passes for 29 yards, while Warrior kicker Matt Kelley hit on all five of his conversion kicks.
Gately bolted for TD runs of four (with 5:47 left) and 26 (with 3:47 left) in the second quarter for the Warriors. Cantave scored on a 29-yard run on KP’s second series of the second half to create a 28-0 margin.
The Warrior defense limited Chelmsford to three completed passes (for 14 yards) and to less than a yard average on 19 carries.KP took the lead just 1:11 into the second quarter as Grant scored from five yards out
Mansfield 28, Barnstable 21
MANSFIELD — Drew Sacco scored on a 7-yard run in the final minute of play as the Hornets of Mansfield High won a thriller of an MIAA Division 2 playoff game.
The Hornets (6-3) never trailed in the game, but were tied with the Red Raiders at 7-7 in the fist quarter and at 21 points apiece after three quarters.
Junior QB Connor Zukowski threw a pair of first quarter TD passes, to C.J. Bell and Trevor Foley to put Mansfield into a 13-7 lead. Foley’s punt return to the Barnstable 45-yard line set up the game-winning score.
Mansfield will now have a re-match with Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division rival King Philip Friday at Macktaz Field in a quarterfinal round game.
North Attleboro 48, Plymouth North 6
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior Tyler DeMattio scored five touchdowns as the Rocketeers rallied from an early deficit to win its opening round MIAA Division 3 playoff game at Community Field.
DeMattio scored on runs of two and 25 yards in the first quarter, on runs of 10 and 24 yards in the second quarter and added a 24-yard power drive in North’s 20-point third quarter.
Danny Curran provided fireworks for the Rocketeers by bolting 80 yards for a TD with the opening kickoff of the second half.
The Rocketeers recorded two takeaways with Tyler Bannon (pass interception) and Aidan Conrad (fumble recovery).
Plymouth North scored on its first series of the game, but the Rocketeers answered with an eight-play scoring drive. DeMattio’s first TD and the first of his four first half conversion kicks put North into the lead with 4:39 left in the quarter.
DeMattio scored again with 1:49 left in the first stanza and his third TD 49 seconds into the second quarter. North built its lead to 28-6 on DeMattio’s fourth first half TD with 6:35 left in the first half.
Garrett Inglese added a 15-yard TD run with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. The Rocketeers (5-3) will now host Milton Friday in a second round game.
Attleboro 42, New Bedford 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers drove 79 and 75 yards for touchdowns on their first two series and then converted two Whaler fumbles in the opening minute of the second half (three overall) into touchdowns for their third victory of the season in a “non-playoff” round robin game at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Bombardiers’ junior Anthony Salviati rushed for 62 yards on seven carries and caught four passes for 62 yards while sophomore quarterback Matt Harvie completed six of seven passes for 128 yards and two TD. Sophomore running back Adrian Rivera rushed for 63 yards on 11 carries.
At the outset of the second half, the Bombardiers recovered the Whalers’ onside kick attempt and turned it into a 52-yard TD run by Kaiden Murray on the first play of the series. With Salviati’s third conversion kick, the Bombardiers owned a 21-0 lead.
The Whalers lost the ball again On the ensuing kickoff with Nick Pantages recovering the fumble for AHS. On the next play, Harvie completed a 37-yard scoring strike to Aidan Pantages — AHS scoring twice in the first minute of the third quarter for a 28-0 lead.
Attleboro scored six more points off of a Whaler fumble as Ethan Lake recovered the ball and returned it for a 23-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
Harvie completed a 44-yard scoring strike to Salviati on the Bombardiers’ third series of the second half In a 28-point third quarter surge. Josue Salguero hit three conversion kicks during the second half for AHS.
Salviati rushed for 62 yards on six carries on AHS’ first two series of the game, while Harvie completed all three of his passes for 23 yards as the Bombardiers scored points.
The Bombardiers used nine plays to take the lead with Murray scoring from 13 yards out. In that drive, Salviati had an 11-yard run to the AHS 46 and Rivera bolted 29 yards to the New Bedford 25.
AHS used 11 plays to score its second TD, a three-yard run by Rivera with 6:46 left in the second quarter. Salviati darted 28 yards to the New Bedford 37, then Harvie converted a fourth-and-1 play with a five-yard run, then completed a third down and 1 play with an 11-yard pass to Salviati..
A key pass defense by Murray and a three-yard tackle for loss by Hayden Hegarty stopped New Bedford on its first series, while Fred Wheaton had a 9-yard QB sack to end the Whalers’ second series.
Stoneham 34, Seekonk 0
STONEHAM — The No. 1 seeded, unbeaten (9-0) Spartans of Stoneham scored points in every quarter to beat Seekonk in the openbing round of the Division 6 playoffs.
Stoneham built a 21-0 lead by halftime over the No. 22 seeded Warriors (3-5), who were unable to cross midfield during the first half. Stoneham then added a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Archbishop Williams 7, Dighton-Rehoboth 6
BRAINTREE — As often as the Falcons crossed midfield, they were unable to convert those scoring chances into six points. Kicker Adam Pereira booted a pair of 25-yard field goals, in the second and fourth quarters as D-R lost the non-playoff round-robin game.
Archbishop Williams scored its lone TD on a second quarter 13-yard pass.
D-R quarterback Hendrix Pray passed for 80 yards and running back Cole Bilodeau added 78 yards, but the Falcons undermined their efforts by losing the ball twice on fumbles and twice on interceptions.
