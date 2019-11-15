WRENTHAM — It was most unlike the King Philip Regional High football team.
It was bad enough that the Warriors lost possession of the ball on their first two offensive series of the game, but then regaining the ball at the Wellesley 30-yard line with just over three minutes remaining in the game and facing a five-point deficit, KP once again surrendered possession of the ball — on its very first snap.
“We didn’t protect the ball,” KP coach Brian Lee lamented following the Warriors’ 19-14 loss to the Raiders at Macktaz Field in a non-league game Friday night.
King Philip senior quarterback Robbie Jarest combined on scoring strikes of 60 yards midway through the second quarter and 46 yards midway through the fourth quarter to senior wide receiver Brian Wassersug.
Twice, KP had possession of the ball facing a five-point deficit, with under four minutes remaining in the game.
With 3:34 left and KP owning the ball at the Wellesley 30-yard line, Raider Chris Althoff created his third takeway (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) with a pick at the Raider 5-yard line.
After forcing a Wellesley punt, KP regained possession of the ball at its own 43-yard line with 1:28 remaining and saw four passes fall incomplete.
King Philip senior running back Ryan Halliday totaled 72 yards rushing, but nine of his rushes were for three yards or less. And during the second half, 13 of KP’s 17 passes fell incomplete.
“Our defense figured it out, we played really well in the second half (keeping Wellesley scoreless on five drives) and kept us in there, but we couldn’t sustain anything — KP can’t run the football anymore,” Lee sighed. “Therefore, we can’t do anything. If you can’t run the football, you’re not going to win a football game.”
The Warriors were also tormented by Wellesley’s strong-armed, poised and polished 6-foot-2 QB Matt Maiona, who completed 13 passes, two for TD’s, while scoring on a breathtaking and electrifying 55-yard run down the left sideline midway in the second quarter to build a 13-0 lead
“KP is a good football team, this is a good win for us,” Wellesley coach Jesse Davis said.
Twice the Red Raiders escaped danger when botching a punt return. KP’s Drew Danson recovered at the Red Raider 28-yard line on the first play of the second quarter, but the Warriors’ drive stalled at the Wellesley 3-yard line.
KP’s Matt Meehan stole the ball from a Wellesley punt returner at the Red Raider 30-yard line. But the Warriors’ second offensive series never advanced any further.
“This game was winnable, it really was,” Lee said of the Warriors suffering their second setback in as many weeks, their third overall. “We didn’t protect the ball, we didn’t block particularly well and we got behind and gave up big plays.”
KP had possession of the ball on Wellesley soil on six of its seven first half possessions, initiating series at the Raider 28, 49 and 40 yard lines too. But all the Warriors had to show for it was a Jarest to Wassersug TD on the very first play of its fifth offensive set.
Similarly in the second half, KP started drives at the 42, Wellesley 30 and 28 yard lines before scoring a second TD. The Warriors orchestrated an 80-yard, six play drive with Jarest completing a 20-yard first down pass to Andrew McKinney and then scrambling and uncorking a TD toss to a wide open Wassersug along the right sideline.
Maiona directed Wellesley on a 51-yard, six-yard scoring drove for its first TD, completing a third down an five-yard pass for six points. Then his 55-yard TD run capped a 97-yard, nine play scoring drive. Twice Maiona converted third down situations into first downs, while he put on a burst of speed along the sideline for six points.
“We did enough with the special teams and with the defense to keep us around,” Lee said. “But I was disappointed. We just couldn’t get a play.”
We could a play, but not any sustained things.”
