WRENTHAM — Something was amiss with the King Philip Regional High School football team Friday night at Macktaz Field.
“They were doing to us what we do to other teams,” Warriors’ coach Brian Lee said of the 12 plays on offense and 63 net yards gained in just 6:04 of possessing the ball through the first two quarters of KP’s Hockomock League game with Oliver Ames High.
And yet, the Warriors owned 14 points on the scoreboard by halftime.
Then senior quarterback Robbie Jarest engineered a 57-yard, nine-play scoring march that consumed the initial 5:07 of the second half and all went well for the Warriors in a 28-0 Hockomock League conquest.
KP senior Brian Wassersug was the catalyst for the Warriors’ sixth victory, returning an OA punt 72 yards for a touchdown following the Tigers’ second possession with a thoroughbred burst of speed along the right sideline for the final 35 yards.
The second of three Dylan Conti extra-point kicks made it a 14-0 margin with five seconds left in the first quarter.
“It used to be the other way around,” Lee said of the KP offense imposing its will upon opponents. It was such a dominating performance by KP in the second half that OA ran just nine offensive plays, netting 14 yards and never advanced beyond its own 34-yard line.
The KP offense, with 6-foot-3 senior center Sean Piller and 255-pound junior right guard Pat Zarba taking control, produced 97 rushing yards by sophomore Crawford Cantave, including 72 in the second half, while senior wide receiver Andrew McKinney hauled in scoring strikes of seven and 25 yards from Jarest.
“OA has some players over there,” Lee said. “They played Mansfield hard — they came to play, it’s a good league.”Fortunately for KP, Jarest guided the Warriors on a 49-yard, eight-play series that consumed 4:36 of the clock on their first drive. Jarest bolted 23 yards to the OA 20-yard line on a third down play, then connected with McKinney on a pass over the middle for the go-ahead six points.
Indications were in KP’s favor because Alex Behling returned OA’s first punt 20 yards to create favorable field position for the Warriors’ first drive.
Fortunately for KP that OA was unable to score on a 15-play drive which consumed 8:10 of the clock at the outset of the second quarter, the Tigers advancing to the Warriors’ 24-yard line before Sam Callanan dropped a OA runner for a four-yard loss.
And KP found good fortune on its second series of the second half, Jarest directing an 83-yard, six-play scoring sequence, completing a scoring strike of 25 yards to McKinney on the left side. During that march, Callanan ignited KP with a 30-yard romp to the OA 39-yard line.
“They gave us everything we could handle,” Lee added. “But we got that TD at the start of the second half, which was what we need — we were able to do something positive with it.”
A 28-yard punt return by Wassersug to the OA 35-yard line allowed Warrior sophomore QB Charlie Grant to direct a nine-minute drive in the fourth quarter, netting three first downs to end the game.
“It’s a crazy time, but we’re in the playoffs,” Lee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.