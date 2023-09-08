WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High football team cruised to a 31-0 blowout of Walpole High on Friday.
“It was a bittersweet win for me, personally,” said King Philip head coach Brian Lee, a native of Walpole. “For the boys its all the same, but I always have a soft spot in my heart for my hometown, and the guys I know at Walpole. But at the same time, I’m very proud of the boys and their effort.”
The Warriors got on the board with an Andrew Laplante 10-yard score to open the game and added a Sean Woods’ 23-yard field goal to make it 10-0 game after the first quarter.
Laplante found the end zone again in the second quarter from 31 yards out to push the lead to 17-0. Daniel Silveria’s catch from Tommy McLeish made it 24-0 entering halftime, King Philip in full control entering the break.
King Philip went scoreless in the third quarter, but added a 6-yard rushing score from Aiden Astorino to make it 31-0.
The Warriors tallied 15 first downs with 219 yards rushing and 67 passing yards. They converted 16 times on third down and had one sack, a shared takedown between Luke Gunning and Cydell Sanchez.
“Starting the season with a ‘W’ is always what you want,” Lee said. :There’s a long way to go, little things here and there, a lot of cramping. Being able to get healthy and have a way to evaluate the boys, (is good.)”
Attleboro 30, Old Rochester 13
MATTAPOISETT — Attleboro used some big runs and an effective passing game to come out on top in its road opener.
After a score from ORR to put Attleboro down, the Bombardiers got a 9-yard Matt Harvie pass to Alex Suarez to make it 7-6 with a converted extra point.
From there, the Bombardiers never surrendered the lead. After leading 7-6 at halftime, Attleboro’s Adrian Rivera went off for a 60-yard rushing score to make it 14-6 in the third quarter and again broke away for a 70-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 20-6 with a missed extra-point. Old Rochester added a touchdown in the fourth but did not match Attleboro’s lead.
Rivera ended the night with 175 yards rushing on 18 carries. On the defensive side of the ball, Brody McKenna forced two fumbles for Attleboro.
Foxboro 18, Holliston 15
HOLLISTON — The Warriors slipped past Holliston, never trailing in their season opener.
Foxboro jumped on the board first with a 69-yard touchdown from Ben Angelini on the first play from scrimmage, but a missed extra-point kept the game 6-0. In the second quarter the Warriors added another score on a 10-yard pass from Mikle Marcucella to Lincoln Moore, and with a failed 2-point conversion, Foxboro led 12-0. Holliston jumped on the board in the final seconds of the first half to make it 12-7.
After a muffed kick off from Holliston to open the second half, Foxboro took one to the house on the first play from scrimmage with Angelini breaking off for a 27-yard score.
A failed 2-point conversion made it 18-7 in the third quarter. Holliston added another score early in the fourth quarter, but Foxboro’s defense stood tall and the offense converted on fourth-and-1 to put itself in victory formation.
Shane Henri had an interception for the Warriors, which forced a turnover on downs inside the red zone in the third quarter and with under three minutes to go near midfield in the fourth quarter.
Rockland 41, Seekonk 14
SEEKONK — Seekonk scored twice in a loss to Rockland to open the season.
The Warriors had two passing scores from Nelson Martinez in the loss, both to Gavin Reich. Martinez finished 5-for-17 with 86 yards passing and one interception. Reich caught four passes for 83 yards and the two scores.
JD Pezzulo rushed for a team-high 60 yards on 13 attempts. In total, Seekonk had 175 yards of offense while allowing 239 to Rockland.
Norton 30, Randolph 15
NORTON — Norton took its season opener over the visiting Blue Devils, rushing for 240 yards in the win.
The Lancers had a pair of touchdowns from Ethan Rodriguez (1, 9 yards), Aman Farid (1 yard) and a rushing score from quarterback Jake Ogilvie (2 yards). Andrew Strojny connected on a 37-yard field goal as well.
Ogilvie went 9 of 12 passing for 97 yards.
Canton 28, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
CANTON — Dighton-Rehoboth was blanked by Canton to open the season after trailing 21-0 at halftime.
Tri-County 12, Millis 0
MILLIS — The Cougars struck first and kept Millis off the scoreboard in their road win.
Declan Walker’s 20-yard pass to Keegan Walker put Tri-County ahead 6-0 with a missed kick and Logan Dahl added to the lead in the second quarter with a 10-yard score, with another missed kick.
The Cougars had two goal-line stands, one in the second quarter and again in the fourth quarter, after a fumble inside their own 10-yard line.
Keegan Walker had four sacks and Owen Maag had a sack. Alden Wlch Tyree had 13 tackles.
Dylan Sullivan, who didn’t miss a single snap, rushed for 102 yards on 15 carries.