WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High football team cruised to a 31-0 blowout of Walpole High on Friday.

“It was a bittersweet win for me, personally,” said King Philip head coach Brian Lee, a native of Walpole. “For the boys its all the same, but I always have a soft spot in my heart for my hometown, and the guys I know at Walpole. But at the same time, I’m very proud of the boys and their effort.”