BROCKTON — Foes of the King Philip Regional High football team can deliver knockout punches as best and as often as they can.
But the Warriors somehow always seem to be determined and resourceful enough to resurrect themselves.
After absorbing the potential for a knockout punch as Milford High drove 80 yards on 12 plays to take the lead Friday at Marciano Stadium in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 2 playoffs, the Warriors needed just one play to knot the score.
After surrendering a blocked punt for a touchdown and a field goal within the final five minutes of the first half to face a 16-14 deficit, the Warriors withstood those potential knockout punches and came out for the second half by orchestrating a 70-yard, 16-play series that consumed 9:19 of the clock.
Junior Ryan Gately rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back Crawford Cantave rambled for 96 yards and two touchdowns as King Philip secured its fourth MIAA Super Bowl berth over the past six seasons with a handsome 31-16 victory over Milford.
Cantave bolted 70 yards on the Warriors’ very first play of the game for a TD and the first of Matt Kelley’s four conversion kicks (along with a 38-yard field goal) to tie the score.
Then it was Cantave taking away an airball on Milford’s very first play of the second half to set up the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“It’s pretty awesome, it’s astounding, it’s these kids efforts that made it happen,” KP coach Brian Lee said of the Warriors visit to Gillette Stadium.
The Warriors earned their ninth victory of the season with their sixth 30-point plus performance.
“You get knocked down, so you gotta get up and have a response,” Lee said of the Warriors facing a 7-0 deficit barely four minutes into the game. “Craw (Cantave) comes back and gets the TD. “So we had a re-start.
“I told them eventually we’ll get through it (Milford’s hurry-up offense) and eventually the pace will slow and we’ll get back.”
As impressive as KP’s tried-and-true ball-control offense established itself — 142 first half rushing yards, 121 second half rushing yards — the Warriors ability to make defensive plays to change course of the momentum was the deal-maker.
On the very first play of Milford’s first series of the second half, Cantave plucked off a Scarlet Hawk pass to set up a Gately 5-yard TD run two minutes into the fourth quarter to present the Warriors with a 24-16 lead.
The Warriors blocked a first half Milford 42-yard field goal attempt, blocked a fourth down pass to end the Scarlet Hawks’ fourth series of the first half and then limited the Scarlet Hawks to 26 net yards of offense during the second half with one completed pass.
Milford converted a blocked KP punt into a TD with just over two minutes left until halftime to regain the lead at 16-14.
“Rudy (Gately) doesn’t look like your normal ‘pound it’ back, but he finds a way to make things happen when he gets the ball in his hands and Craw (Cantave) was able to do it,” Lee added.
“We made some plays, the turnover (Cantave’s pass interception) was huge.”
KP’s drive to start the second half was vintage Warrior football. Four times, KP converted third down plays into first downs — a two-yard run by Nate Kearney to the KP 41; an 8-yard Charlie Grant to Dan Clancy pass moving the ball to the Milford 49; a 4-yard run by Gately to the Scarlet Hawk 36 and another 4-yard run to the 24.
That resulted in Kelley booming a 38-yard field goal — into the wind — to regain the lead at 17-16 for the Warriors.
Cantave’s pass interception at the Milford 42-yard set the wheels in motion for the Warriors to dictate the second half. KP then drove those remaining 42 yards on 10 plays, consuming 5:36 of the clock. True to form, KP once again converted a key third down and 5-yard situation as Cantave took in a Grant pass from a 12-yard gain to the Milford 25-yard line.
The Warriors’ offensive line with senior Dan Nineve at center, flanked by guards Amro Ismail and Sean King along with the tackles, Hunter Hastings and Chris Sesay imposed their physical might and will upon Milford.
It was such that Milford had possession of the ball for merely eight plays, netting 15 yards on their first two series before regaining possession of the ball with 2:24 remaining in the game. And that comeback was ceremoniously concluded when KP senior Jake Sullivan created an 8-yard QB sack.
KP drove 55 yards on 11 plays for its fourth TD, a drive by Cantave through the left side of the line from three yards out. In that drive, KP once again delivered when it counted, Gately converting a third down and 2-yard situation with a 3-yard run to the Milford 44, then a third down and 9-yard scenario with a 9-yard run to the Scarlet Hawk 5-yard line.
“They’re (Milford) going to come back and we have to stop them because they have a lot of weapons,” Lee said. “To get those turnovers when you have a shot at them was a key.”
Gately totaled 59 first half rushing yards, including a 49-yard TD romp with 17 seconds left in the first quarter to finish off a 73-yard, six-play set with another third down conversion — a Grant to Clancy pass for 12 yards to the KP 43 — to keep the march alive.
Now the Warriors get to play Franklin on Thanksgiving day for another championship, the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League. “You never know if you’re going to be able to be there (Super Bowl), so in order to get there, is astounding,” Lee added.
