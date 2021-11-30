WRENTHAM — Charlie Grant, the senior quarterback for the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl-bound King Philip Regional High football team, can remember the Friday nights spent at Macktaz Field, kind of watching the Warriors.
With his Pop Warner football jersey draped over his then-thin shoulders, his football in hand and more than a dozen of his adolescent colleagues, he would retreat to the South end zone of the field and engage in endless scrums of pickup football games.
The dazzle and the glamour of Friday night football, in representing the towns of Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham were not lost on Grant, no matter who the King Philip Warriors were lined up against.
“You dream of this as a kid,” Grant said while standing on the the turf at Gillette Stadium last week, awaiting Thursday’s 8 p.m. kickoff against Catholic Memorial for the Super Bowl championship.
The 9-2 Warriors will be opposed by the 11-0 Knights of Catholic Memorial, arguably, the best team in the state among all divisions.
“I’ve been to about five Patriot games here at Gillette, but every time that King Philip has been here, I’ve been here,” Grant said of the Warriors’ most recent Super Bowl adventures — the 2016 Division 1-A three-point win over Reading, the 2017 Division 2 three-point win over Lincoln-Sudbury, the 2018 Division 2 six-point loss to North Andover.
“Growing up, from middle school on, that’s all that you wanted to do, play football for King Philip and live that dream.”
The Warriors trumped Milford on a last-minute field goal by Matt Kelley to give themselves a chance for the Kelley-Rex Division title of the Hockomock League. King Philip then went out and ambushed Mansfield 24-6 at Macktaz Field to certify themselves as contenders for a crown.
“To be honest, I didn’t think we’d have the season we’ve had,” senior running back Crawford Cantave said of the Warriors’ nine wins, losing just once before Thanksgiving Day to North Attleboro.
“Last year (the Fall-2 spring season), we went 4-3 during the COVID season, so we didn’t know what our identity was,” Crawford added, citing the few seniors with varsity experience on the roster. “We just knew that we’d go far if we put our minds to it and we got some experience during the season. The seniors knew that this would be our final season playing football at King Philip, so we wanted to do our best."
Their one-point, loss at Macktaz Field to the Rocketeers in the third game of the season was a reminder to the Warriors that better preparation and execution were necessary.
“Maybe it was the first game against BC High too, everyone was saying that we were going to lose,” Cantave said.
King Philip not only produced 35 points on the scoreboard, but won a rather convincing 13-point decision.
“The offseason, the summer and the preseason, we had our schedule," Cantave added. "We wanted to beat BC High and prove to people on a state-level that we could do this — this is our time.”
The Warriors went to Needham the following weekend and won 30-6.
Then after succumbing during the second half on home turf to North Attleboro, the Warriors then held on to beat Taunton by nine points and Attleboro by eight points.
Two-way Warrior senior lineman Hunter Hastings indicated that King Philip relished the under-dog role, of being an after-thought as a Hockomock League and Super Bowl contender. “I don’t think a lot of people believed in us going into the season, but we all had that dream” of heading East along Route 140 and up Route 1 to Gillette Stadium.
Hastings admits to buying into Coach Lee’s mantra of toughness, which better manifested itself as a member of the King Philip wrestling program.
“That (wrestling) helped out a lot with my football career,” the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Hastings said. “I started wrestling my sophomore year and it helped so much with hand-eye coordination. It made me a lot more athletic. I have better balance.”
The Warriors were doing just enough offensively in scoring points and making enough stops and forcing turnovers on defense to place themselves in a position to win.
“We all believed in ourselves and we thought that we could make it here (Super Bowl),” Hastings said.
He indicated that losing to North Attleboro was the catalyst for future success.
“It showed us that we’re not a dominating team that could beat everyone," Hastings said. "We had to come in every week, work as hard as we can, get better and try to win games. At the end of the day, it feels great to be here.”
Hastings has played a key role for a King Philip defense which has surrendered the second fewest points (168) in the Hockomock League, allowing an average of 15 points – limiting three foes to one TD or less, three other foes to two touchdowns.
Shutting out Chelmsford in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs and beating Milford for a second time in the quarterfinal round made true believers of the King Philip football family.
“It’s that toughness that he (coach Lee) brings to practice every day, the countless hours that we go through in preparing and watching game film,” Cantave said. “Once we do that and get our game plan, we come out and execute the best that we can.”
Grant has thrown six TD passes, while scoring four times on rushes. His primary responsibility have been to take a smooth snap from center Dan Nineve and place the football into the arms of junior tailback Ryan Gately.
“We don’t look too well advertised as anyone,” Grant chuckled of the customary physical size discrepancy between King Philip and its opposition. “We only have to believe in ourselves. We have the right kids in the locker room.
"To come off of the COVID season, when we weren’t happy finishing 4-3," he added. "So to bounce back with just one loss before Thanksgiving and having the success that we’ve had, we feel re-juvenated.
“In the offseason, watching it come together and getting here to the final destination is quite satisfying, knowing that the hard work paid off. You just want to finish the job.”
