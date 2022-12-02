For the second straight year, the King Philip Regional High football team will play for a Super Bowl crown under the lights of Gillette Stadium.
And as fate would have it, Catholic Memorial High (11-0) is back for Round 2 as well.
The Warriors (9-2), who held off Bishop Feehan, 17-10, in their state semifinal, went toe to toe with CM last season in the Division 2 Super Bowl and took an early lead, but couldn’t recover from an 18-point deficit to fall 42-18. On Saturday night, some familiar faces from a year ago will again face King Philip with quarterback JC Petrongolo back as the signal-caller for the Knights after passing for 137 yards in last year’s win over KP.
The play-making duo of receiver Jaedn Skeete and Carson Harwood (URI commit) are also familiar to King Philip, with Skeete tallying 103 receiving yards and Harwood rushing for 127 yards against KP in their last Super Bowl meeting.
Containing them will be paramount on Saturday night, along with trying to find a crack in a heavy senior class from CM that is present on both the offensive and defensive lines and the linebacking core. Following King Philip’s loss to Franklin on Thanksgiving Day, head coach Brian Lee called Catholic Memorial ‘scary,’ and held his firm on his opinion a few days later on the team that will be lining up against his.
A perfect game will be needed by King Philip, which has done it a few times this season in shutout wins over Boston College High and Needham High in early September.
“You want to watch film because you want to be prepared, but at the same time, you don’t want to be having nightmares of how good they look,” Lee said. “’Scary’ is a good word, because it can look intimidating physically as you look at their skill. They’re faster, stronger than us. You have to really play a perfect game in order to hang in there, and that’s what where the prep can come through for us.
The Warriors are focusing on bouncing back from last week’s loss that saw them make some unlikely errors in order to wipe the Super Bowl slate clean against Catholic Memorial.
“Last year was a different team led by different kids and they had a different personality,” Lee said. “These kids, this is their own team and each team has its own season. This team is focused on what they’re trying to do, how they play and how they’re going to match up with them. Really, it’s about that. ... We felt we made some mistakes in that Franklin game that were uncharacteristic and, hopefully, we have that fixed so we can go out there and put our best foot forward.”
The Knights scored 28 second half points in last year's Super Bowl to dismiss King Philip’s upset plans as Gately rushed for 79 yards on 19 carries, while senior captain Crawford Cantave added 39 on 12 carries.
Warriors' senior quarterback Charlie Grant also completed 14 passes for 175 yards with Jonathan Joseph (five for 47 yards), Dan Clancy (three for 47 yards) and Tom Brewster (three for 36 yards) leading the way.
King Philip (9-3) was hoping to build on the success of three straight Super Bowl appearances, having won the Division 1-A title in 2016 and the Division 2 title in 2017 while losing the 2018 Division 2 Super Bowl to North Andover.
Since Lee assumed reign of the King Philip program in 2005, the Warriors have assembled a 17-6 record in MIAA playoff competition under him. Catholic Memorial has gone 12-0 this season as the Catholic Conference champion, and has virtually obliterated all of its competition this season, scoring 554 points.
With the run being a heavy focus for King Philip’s offense all season — led by Will and Aiden Astorino, Kyle Abbot and Rudy Gately, who is back from an injury — Lee said there’s not much time to create an extra ripple in the play-calling given the time of the season. Belief in quarterback Tommy McLeish is high, and McLeish has proven to be more than capable of getting the ball downfield when needed, particularly in big moments.
Defensively, KP’s prep hasn’t gone too far out of the norm as the Warriors have taken advantage of the additional time of rest from last Thursday.
“We do run the ball a lot, but Tommy has made — in all our big wins this year — some big-time throws in crucial moments to launch us to victory,” Lee said. “We’re going to certainly need that from him again. He’s going to need to make some plays, but a lot of (the offense) will stem off our consistency to control the clock. We like to control the clock, but at the same time we feel Tommy can make plays because he’s done it for us this year.”
The Warriors and Knights will be final team to send off the fall season, scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium unless the game’s start has to be be pushed back due to earlier divisional Super Bowls at Gillette.
King Philip Super Bowl history
bold indicates win
2016 — Division 1A Final: Super Bowl, King Philip 21, Reading 18.
2017 — Division 2 Final: King Philip 10, Lincoln-Sudbury 7.
2018 — Division 2 Final: North Andover 6, King Philip 0
2021 – Division 2 Final: Catholic Memorial 42, King Philip 18 (at Gillette)
2022 – Division 2 Final: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip