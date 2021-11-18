WRENTHAM — It’s been done before and the King Philip Regional High football Warriors are determined to do it again.
When Matt Kelley’s 31-yard field goal split the uprights in the final minute of play to present King Philip with a 17-14 victory over Milford High, the victory set the stage for a winner-take-all Thanksgiving Day game for the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division championship with Franklin High.
Now it’s round No. 2 for the Warriors and Milford, save for the stakes are different — a spot in the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl.
King Philip (8-1) and the Scarlet Hawks (8-2) will meet in the semifinal round of the Division 2 playoffs Friday night at Marciano Stadium in Brockton with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“It’ tough playing teams twice,” KP coach Brian Lee said of the incentive that Milford owns, to avenge an early season loss and gain a Super Bowl berth. “I’m not sure what our responses are going to be this time around.
“They’re (Milford) going to change some things,” Lee added. “I’m sure it’ll come down to each of us doing the things that we like to do . I’m pretty sure they’re looking at things that they’ll try to take away from us.”
Not surprisingly, five Hockomock League members will be playing playoff semifinal games. In addition to KP and Milford, Franklin (Division 1), North Attleboro (Division 3) and Foxboro (Division 4) are still playing for the prize of a Super Bowl
No. 2 seed Milford beat Hingham and Natick to advance to the Final Four, allowing just one TD over eight quarters. In beating Natick last weekend, quarterback Evan Cornelius and running backs Tyler Lane and Grant Scudo guided the Scarlet Hawks on two second half drives, totaling 33 plays and 173 yards. Natick advanced beyond midfield on seven of eight series.
Milford’s formula for success is run and control the clock while the offensive line wears down defenses.
“That’s what makes them so difficult to defend, the run-pass mix and they’re enormous (size-wise) up front,” Lee acknowledged. “They can grind it down and if you let up, the ball comes out quickly – they have a great perimeter pass game. Boom, boom they hit some screens (passes) and they’re down the field.
“It’ a lot to defend, they do a great job,” Lee added. Oddly enough in Milford’s second loss of the season, to Franklin, the Scarlet Hawks scored just three points as the Panthers controlled the ball on the ground and controlled the clock.
KP has won six straight games with the same scheme – beating Taunton by nine points, Attleboro by eight points and Mansfield by seven points in the Division 3 quarterfinal round. Keep the games close and make just enough plays on offense and defense.
“Milford is one of the biggest teams that I’ve seen in high school and I’ve been coaching a while,” Lee said. “They are just enormous up front. Look at the Hockomock League this year, even Taunton and Attleboro were humongous.”
Somehow, No. 3 seed KP finds a way to win.
“I don’t know how, but we do,” Lee said.
Lee’s formula for success is much the same, have Ryan Gately, Crawford Cantave and Will Astorino run with the ball, while QB Charlie Grant throws to Jonathan Joseph and Dan Clancy only when necessary.
“Charlie (Grant) has been coming along well,” Lee said of the Warriors’ potential for more passing. “Clancy is tough to defend, Joseph has come on and we’re putting Crawford (Cantave) out there in the passing game too.”
And in the true tradition of KP football, the defense does not surrender many yards or points. Against Mansfield last weekend, the Hornets had just one TD by halftime.
“We have our hands full, they’ve had success too against some tough competition,” Lee said, thinking that specialty teams, field position, turnovers and penalties will impact the outcome.
“It’s going to be a battle.”
