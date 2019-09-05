NORTH ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High Warriors have a lot to improve upon on the football field, and so do the North Attleboro High Rocketeers.
It’s almost difficult to fathom that both KP football coach Brian Lee and his peer at North Attleboro High, Don Johnson, are viewing their season-opening meeting Friday at Macktaz Field as the first step toward becoming better football teams.
“We are a very inexperienced football team and it showed in our first scrimmage against Marshfield,” Johnson said of his Rocketeers. “I thought we showed significant improvement this past Saturday against Bridgewater-Raynham (in a scrimmage). But we still have a lot of work to do. We’ve also had some significant injuries already and are lacking depth in some areas.
“King Philip is not the kind of team you want to open up with if you are inexperienced,” he added. “We expect them to be physical and to pound us with their tailback.”
That will be Ryan Halliday, coming off of a 1,530-yard season of production, who ranks as one of the premier runners in the Hockomock League. Lee also has a terrific athlete taking the snaps in Robbie Jarest.
“Coming back with your quarterback and tailback makes you feel good with what you have there,” Lee said of his two veterans from the 2018 Super Bowl team. “And we’re able to really focus on trying to get our defense in shape right now and filling in other places.”
North has a potentially electrifying QB as well in sophomore Tyler DeMattio. He has protection from 252-pound tight end Ethan Friberg, 256-pound tackle John Kummer and 290-pound tackle Ethan Mottinger. Now Johnson needs to surround DeMattio with weapons.
“There is a lot learning going on right now and we could use another couple weeks to prepare,” Johnson added. “The attitude and work ethic has been great, so we are eager to see progress.”
Boston College High at Mansfield
Who scheduled BC High for the Hornets’ season opener? Regardless, coach Mike Redding never dismisses a challenge and a test.
“It’s a great test for the opener to see how good we are,” Redding said. “We’ve improved each scrimmage, but we will have to really step it up.
“BC High is pretty impressive on film — they’re very big up front with two giant tackles,” Redding added. “They also have very good skill at running back and wide receiver this year too which they lacked last year.
“The quarterback throws well and they have a good balance of run and pass. We need to play faster and harder than them to win.”
Bishop Feehan at Milton
After two weeks of practice, scrimmages against Old Rochester and North Attleboro, Bryan Pinabell and the Shamrocks make their season debut in a non-league game.
“That will be a good test for us because Milton is very athletic in the skill positions, our work will be cut out for us on defense,” said the first-year Shamrock coach.
Pinabell got a much better read on the Shamrocks against ORR, “a very physical team which was a good test for us,” and the Rocketeers,”a team with a lot of good athletes.”
For the Shamrocks, they key for the first month of the season will be the development of the offensive line. “Overall, though, we’re where we want to be,” Pinabell said.
Foxboro at Norton
For 15 years, Jim Artz served under Foxboro High’s Jack Martinelli as an assistant coach. They had met previously while Artz was coaching at Oliver Ames High, but Artz will see Martinelli across the field once again Saturday afternoon at Adams Field for the non-league game.
“We’ve got to play mistake free football against Foxboro because they are always well-coached,” Artz said in praise of his former mentor. “We have to win the turnover battle as well.”
Foxboro will try to pound the football with its ground game of Bobby Yerardi, Chris McNamara, Michael Norvich and Dylan Gordon in the backfield. The Warriors have size up front to do so with guards Sean Ferguson (280) and Aidan Down (215).
“I think, right now, with nothing set in stone, one of the main projects is to build a little depth in the offensive and defensive lines,” said Martinelli. “The strength of the team right now is the depth in the skill positions, both offensively and defensively.”
Artz hops on the point that he is the third Norton coach in three seasons, “which makes it difficult, but they’re learning right now.” The Lancers had a difficult scrimmage against D-R. “We just need to do a better job of not making mental mistakes.”
Seekonk at Martha’s Vineyard
The Warriors will be at the mercy of the Steamship Authority. Seekonk has a scheduled 6 p.m. kickoff at Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, “but we don’t know if we can get there depending on the hurricane,” Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford said. If postponed, the game will most likely be played Sunday at 5 p.m.
“The biggest thing is staying focused,” Crawford said of the Warriors, who lost to the Vineyarders last season. Seekonk will be a dreaded team for opposing defenses because of quarterback J.P. Moran.
The Warriors are not hesitant about putting the football in the air. “We like to spread the field, take advantage of our quarterback and some of the skill position players that we have,” Crawford said.
Tri-County at Case
New Tri-County High football coach Kahn Chace knows talent — by virtue of being involved with the Hockomock League and the Oliver Ames High program. Chace believes that his Cougars have a trio of weapons — QB Tim Saunders, running back Jordan Pina and running back Tim Holden — that could compete in the Hockomock League.
“Offensively, we’ll be fine, we just have to work on the line and figure out where we are going to put kids on defense,” Chace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.