MILFORD — The King Philip Regional High football team came through with its signature win of the season so far Friday night, upending Milford High, 19-7, to remain unbeaten.
Entering Friday, King Philip, ranked No. 3 in Div. 2 heading into the game, improved to 6-0 with its win over Milford, the top-ranked MIAA team in Div. 2.
Playing in front of a massive crowd at Milford High, the Warriors jumped on the board first with a 25-yard field goal from Matt Kelley with 1:24 left in the first quarter. He then followed up later in the second half, connecting on a field goal from 42-yards out to give King Philip a 6-0 advantage.
The lead didn’t last too long as Evan Cornelius and Isaiah Pantalone connected for a 32-yard passing score to take a 7-6 lead, which sent Milford into halftime with the one-point advantage.
The third quarter went scoreless as King Philip completed its scoring drive early in the fourth, with Will Astorino scoring from 2 yards out to make it 12-7 with 11:46 left in the game. The two-point conversion failed, keeping it a one-score difference.
The Warriors’ defense came to life in the fourth quarter on a David Constantine interception off a pass that was telegraphed to him, leading to a return from the KP’s 30 to Milford’s 30-yard line.
The turnover proved to be pivotal as King Philip scored with seven minutes to go, getting needed insurance on a Tommy McLeish pass to Kelley from 13 yards out to make it 19-7.
A turnover on downs ended the game in favor of King Philip.
Attleboro 42, Stoughton 19
ATTLEBORO — A run of 28 straight points by the Bombardiers gave them a lead they never surrendered in a rout of the Black Knights.
After Stoughton scored the first touchdown, the Bombardiers ran off touchdowns from Matt Harvie, Isaiah Miranda (blocked kick return), Aiden Hochwater (blocked kick return) and Aiden Pantages through the first and third quarters to extend the game heavily in their favor. The blocked kick returns came on consecutive Stoughton punts.
Harvie finished the day with 220 yards passing on 10 completions and three scores.
Cole McKenna added a receiving score in the fourth quarter and finished with 88 yards on two catches and had an interception on defense.
Pantages finished with 78 yards on four catches and two scores, the second coming in the fourth quarter. Adrian Rivera led in rushing with 70 yards.
The win improved Attleboro to 4-2 on the season.
Seekonk 46, Bourne 6
SEEKONK — The Warriors steamrolled the Canalmen, winning a lopsided affair where the Seekonk running game saw seven different ballcarriers.
The Warriors were led on the ground by Biniyam Ridiero’s eight carries,103 yards and two scores.
Jaden Arruda rushed for 40 yards and a score and Harry Murphy rushed for 35 yards and a score. Arruda was also 4 of 5 with 83 yards passing and two touchdowns to Aiden Petersen and Evan Seals.
Seekonk’s defense allowed just 104 yards as the Warriors improved to 3-2 on the season.
Apponequet 30, Dighton-Rehoboth 6
DIGHTON — D-R fell behind early and was unable to break even in its South Coast Conference setback.
The Falcons trailed 22-0 at halftime and had its lone score of the game come from Cole Bilodeau, a 21-yard rushing score at the 5:51 mark in the third quarter. Bilodeau led the team in rushing yards with 71 on 25 attempts.
On defense, D-R was led by Caleb Newman’s 10 tackles, two for a loss and one sac. Destin Michener had five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Dighton-Rehoboth falls to 1-5.
Mansfield 20, Barnstable 6
HYANNIS — Mansfield moves to 5-1 with its win over Barnstable, beating the Redhawks on the road.
Mansfield scored on a 6-yard run the second quarter and a gain on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, both of which were done by Connor Curtis. In the fourth quarter Tommy Smith ran the ball in from 25 yards out, but had the extra-point attempt blocked.
The Hornets had two possessions in the second half and scored on both with 70 and 72-yard drives. Barnstable scored in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown, but was unable to convert the two-point try.
The win was Mansfield’s fourth in a row.
Millis 32, Norton 14
MILLIS — The winless Lancers fell to 0-5 on the season. Norton trailed 6-0 following the first quarter and went into halftime down 20-7.