WRENTHAM — What a difference a half made.
After losing three fumbles in the first half, the King Philip Regional High football team relied on a pair of second-half interceptions by sophomore Ryan Gately and a pair of second-half touchdowns by senior Mike Malatesta for a 21-6 victory over Taunton High Friday at Macktaz Field in the Hockomock League season opener for both teams.
After spotting the Tigers six points midway through the second quarter, King Philip roared back as junior running back Crawford Cantave amassed 179 yards rushing on 22 carries and the Warrior defense stood firm.
“There was no magic, we tried to get back to the basics,” KP coach Brian Lee said of the second half. “It was just a lot of mistakes, but we’re just trying to chip away.”
King Philip fumbled the ball away at the Taunton 32-yard line with 1:08 left in the first quarter, at the Tigers’ 17-yard line to end its third offensive set two minutes into the second half, and on the first play of its fourth series, starting at the Tigers’ 45-yard line at the five-minute mark.
That was in addition to a 23-yard holding penalty late in the second quarter which took KP back from the Taunton 38-yard line along with a 21-yard loss on a bad snap with just over a minute left in the first half at the Taunton 49-yard line.
“Then Taunton had the turnovers in the second half and we were able to even things out,” Lee said.
The Warriors had the first of three takeaways by Gately on a fumble recovery with 1:33 left before halftime on a Taunton fourth-and-1 at midfield.
KP scored on its second series of the second half with junior quarterback Charles Grant scoring from a yard out to knot the score and sophomore Matt Kelley converting his first varsity PAT to present the Warriors with the lead.
Cantave amassed 98 yards on 12 carries in the first half and added another 81 yards on the ground in the second half.
Malatesta scored the first of his two TDs on a 42-yard bolt with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. And after a Gately takeaway, the Warriors produced their third TD 28 seconds into the fourth quarter on a six-yard run by Malatesta.
The Warriors’ defense limited Taunton to 41 rushing yards and 74 passing yards in the first half. Tiger quarterback Dan MacDougall completed a 39-yard pass to Trent Santos to set up his own 4-yard TD run with 4:50 left in the first half.
Eli Reed and Jake Sullivan thwarted Taunton’s first drive which started at its 27 with first and second down tackles. Cantave defended a Tiger pass to end the Tigers’ third series which began at their 32-yard line. Nick Viscusi and Malatesta provided a strong third down rush to stop Taunton’s first half series that began at its 18-yard line.
“There were a lot of mistakes on both sides, that’s how football is looking right now,” Lee said.
The Warriors travel to Attleboro March 20 for a 1 p.m. kickoff with the Bombardiers at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Foxboro 49, Sharon 7
EASTON — Senior Luis Sulham displayed his explosive style by taking in a 66-yard scoring reception, returning a punt 75 yards for a touchdown and intercepting a pass as the Warriors routed the Eagles in their Hockomock League season debut.
“The kids take each day as it comes,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said of his team’s return from a 15-month absence from competition.
Foxboro scored on its first five offensive series of the game before Sulham bolted 75 yards with a punt return to give the Warriors a 42-0 halftime lead. Senior QB Cam Prescott completed eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
The Warriors scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and then tallied a seventh touchdown in the fourth quarter when junior Joe Gonzalez hauled in an a pass from freshman quarterback Jack Austin for an 82-yard strike. Sam Carpenter was a perfect 7-for-7 on conversion kicks for the Warriors.
In addition to Sulham’s interception, Trent Rennie recovered an Eagles’ fumble.
Omarion Ottom-Broomstein (1-yard run), Sulham (66-yard passs from Prescott) and Chris McNamara (5-yard run) scored first quarter TD’s for Foxboro.
In the second quarter, Dylan Gordon (53-yard run), James Kraus (42-yard pass from Prescott) and Sulham (punt return) all accounted for TDs.
Foxboro returns to the road Friday for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Stoughton.
Archbishop Williams 21, Bishop Feehan 7
BRAINTREE — Aidan Crump tossed a late second quarter pass to Rob Pombriant for the lone Bishop Feehan touchdown as the Shamrocks bowed in their Catholic Central League debut.
“We were not able to execute at critical moments,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said. “We were never able to get our game established.”
The Shamrocks, who started eight sophomores, finally sustained a drive with under three minutes left before halftime with Pombriant catching a 16-yard scoring strike from Crump with 53 seconds to go. Craig Schlarland kicked the extra point.
The Bishops scored one touchdown in each of the first two quarters, taking a 14-7 lead at halftime. The Bishops intercepted a Bishop Feehan pass on a third down and 7-yard situation in the fourth quarter for a third touchdown.
Bishop Feehan is off until a March 26 game at Austin Prep.
