MANSFIELD — The King Philip Regional High football team is headed back to its fifth Super Bowl in six seasons under head coach Brian Lee.

The No. 2 Warriors defeated No. 14 Bishop Feehan High 17-10 on Friday night in their MIAA Division 2 state semifinal at Mansfield High, sending King Philip and Lee to their second straight Super Bowl appearance at Gillette Stadium.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.