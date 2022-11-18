MANSFIELD — The King Philip Regional High football team is headed back to its fifth Super Bowl in six seasons under head coach Brian Lee.
The No. 2 Warriors defeated No. 14 Bishop Feehan High 17-10 on Friday night in their MIAA Division 2 state semifinal at Mansfield High, sending King Philip and Lee to their second straight Super Bowl appearance at Gillette Stadium.
The Warriors, who last won a Super Bowl in 2017 over Lincoln-Sudbury, lost last season 42-18 to Catholic Memorial under Lee, who has coached at KP since 2005.
“It’s just really crazy,” Lee said. “I think about when you’re coaching, you may never go to the Super Bowl. You may never be good enough to get there. To have this kind of run over the last six years, it’s been really crazy. It’s a tribute to the kids and how hard they work and what they do.”
The loss for Feehan saw the Shamrocks come up short of its first Super Bowl since 2012, when it won it all. An emotional Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell had a lot of love to give to his players after the game, which saw Feehan battle from start to finish.
“I love this team, I love those kids,” Pinabell said. “They could have easily at halftime said to themselves the moment is too big for them, and they didn’t. We’ve dealt with adversity and we found a way to fight back and we had a chance. It’s all you can ask for.”
In a battle of two dynamic rushing attacks, the Warriors wasted no time in establishing the run with 10 consecutive carries before finding the end zone. A Will Astorino 1-yard touchdown at 5:53 in the first quarter put King Philip on the board first after the drive started on King Philip’s 34-yard line.
Neither side attempted to pass until the second quarter on a KP incomplete pass that led to a punt. After both teams exchanged punts, the Warriors added another touchdown on a Kyle Abbott 25-yard score at 4:11 of the second quarter to make it 14-0. A 46-yard field goal by King Philip’s Matt Kelley 40 seconds before halftime sent the Warriors into the break ahead 17-0.
With the rushing game working effectively, Lee liked what he saw from his team in the first half in being able to get on Feehan early.
“I was very pleased,” Lee said. “Jumping out to a big start early, it was huge because (Bishop Feehan) definitely wore us out in the second half,” Lee said.
The Shamrocks got right back to business to start the second half with a drive that ended in a Nick Yanchuk 5-yard touchdown. A Yanchuck run from his own 33-yard line over midfield also saw a sideline interference call get handed to King Philip, moving the ball up to Feehan’s 22-yard line with a first down. Yanchuk finished the night with over 100 yards rushing and the score.
The Shamrocks scored five plays later to show they were still in it with 5:35 left in the third quarter. On the following KP drive, the Shamrocks recovered a fourth down fumble at midfield to get the ball on their own 48-yard line.
Pinabell said the Shamrocks kicked it up a notch after getting pushed around in the first half by matching KP’s physical play.
“The first half, they took it to us physically,” Pinabell said. “We said at halftime we have to match their physicality, and we did that.”
The recovery led to Feehan running the ball 12 straight times, with the drive culminating in a 30-yard field goal from Brett McCaffery to make it a 17-10 deficit with 7:39 left in the contest.
A game-changing punt from King Philip following a false start and a stuffed run led to Feehan having a chance to tie the game up with time winding down. The Shamrocks didn’t get closer than the Warriors’ 48-yard line, with a sack on Niko Iovieno backing up the Warriors to a second-and-22 situation. After a Feehan spike of the ball to stop the clock, the Warriors’ Kelley picked off Iovieno to effectively put the game away.
The interception was Feehan’s lone turnover of the night.
“That’s a very good football team,” Pinabell said. “There’s very little margin for error, and unfortunately for us, they get to move on.”
Lee noted that Feehan stuck to its guns and did what it does best to rally, adding that if a little more time had been on the clock, Feehan had a chance to make it all even.
“They stayed with their game plan and didn’t panic, down 17,” Lee said. “They ran out of time. If we had to go an extra quarter with those guys, I don’t know. ... (I told them to) just play tough, play KP football and hang in there.”
Feehan, which lost the first three games of the season, was the highest-seeded team in the postseason to reach a Final Four game.
“We always believed in ourselves,” Pinabell said. “The community believed in us. The kids in that locker room and our coaches, we always believed,” Pinabell said. “When you have that and you have great senior leadership. It’s been a magical run and unfortunately it comes to an end. At the end of the day, the way you battled back and the character you showed, it may not end with a championship on the field but you’re going to be champions in life with how you approached (this game.)”
Despite the win and Super Bowl berth, Lee said there’s no time for the Warriors to sit back with a Thanksgiving bout against Franklin up next in a game that will decide the winner, or a share of, the Hockomock League’s Kelly-Rex Division crown.
“Tomorrow is all about Franklin,” Lee said. “We’re breaking them down in practice tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, Feehan will turn its attention to Bishop Stang on Thanksgiving morning with a little more than pride to play for. The Shamrocks aim to seize the Catholic Central League title with a win next week, and Pinabell said there will be no issue in bouncing back over the next few days.
“(There’s a) league championship on the line, enough said,” Pinabell said.