WRENTHAM — It was just what coach Brian Lee had scripted for his King Philip Regional High football team — play dandy defense and give the Warriors a chance for victory.
No. 3 seed King Philip did just that in limiting Barnstable High to less than 50 yards of offense during the first half and without any points on the at Macktaz Field Friday in the MIAA Division 2 South playoff game.
Sophomore Nick Viscusi returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards for a King Philip touchdown as the Warriors, buoyed by the return of senior running back Ryan Halliday to the offense and defense, notched their seventh win, 34-6, over the Red Raiders.
Halliday rushed for 108 yards on 19 carries, including TD runs of one (in the second quarter) and five (in the third quarter) yards.
KP (6-1) owned a 13-0 lead at the half and took a 27-6 lead into the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Robbie Jarest completed 11 of 16 passes for 145 yards with Alex Behling catching four for 74 yards.
The KP defense denied the bigger Red Raiders as Brian Wassersug intercepted a pass and Jack Collentro and J.D. Coleman both recovered fumbles.
Jarest completed five of seven passes for 71 yards during the first half, KP tallied twice during the second quarter to take control. Halliday, returning from a six-week absence with a broken thumb, scored 2:44 into the quarter on a one-yard run with Jason Collentro hitting the conversion kick. Jarest and Drew Danson combined on a 9-yard scoring strike with 2:04 left in the half.
Viscusi’s run to start the second half was followed by a 5-yard TD run by Jarest with 5:45 left in the third quarter put the Warriors in control. Danson hauled in a two-point conversion pass after Halliday’s second TD of the game.
One minute into the fourth quarter, Jarest finished off a short KP drive with a 4-yard TD run.
Hingham 26, Bishop Feehan 19
HINGHAM — The Shamrocks were driving for a touchdown at the Hingham 23-yard line with 1:30 remaining, but Bishop Feehan saw its bid for an upset of the top-seeded Harbormen end on an interception in the Division 3 playoff game.
The Shamrocks led in the first quarter and were tied 12-12 at halftime.
Junior quarterback Brady Olson completed a pair of scoring strikes to senior tight end Caleb Fauria, the first of which put the Shamrocks in front 6-0 and the second, a 24-yard strike late in the second quarter, tying the contest.
Hingham took a 19-12 lead in the third quarter, but the Shamrocks responded with Olson competing his third TD pass of the game, to Nick Norko on a 26-yard screen pass.
Franklin 14, Attleboro 0
FRANKLIN — Tom Gasbarro and the Franklin offense were neutralized by the Bombardiers through the scoreless first half of the MIAA Division 1 South game, but the Panthers pushed in a late third-quarter TD and another midway through the fourth quarter to prevail.
“They’re a good team, but we played right with them,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said after the Bombardiers had suffered a 30-point loss to No. 2 seeded Franklin two weeks ago.
The Bombardiers (3-5) drove to the Panthers’ 21-yard line on their best series. AHS was unable to capitalize on three takeaways, with two fumbles, one by Chris Leonardo and an interception by Ethan Cameron.
Dennis-Yarmouth 39, North Attleboro 7
YARMOUTH — Taking the lead during the second quarter and then facing just a one-TD deficit at halftime, the Rocketeers were positioned to post an upset in the non-MIAA playoff game before the Dolphins tallied twice in both the third and fourth quarters to win.
D-Y QB Mark Pawlina completed five TD passes, three to Geoff Jamiel.
Pawlina and Jamiel combined for scoring strikes of 34 and 24 yards in the third quarter as the Dolphins took a 25-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
North took the lead at 7-6 at the 6:20 mark of the second quarter when Jacob Silva scored on a 5-yard run and Justin Vechiarelli hit the conversion kick.
North surrendered 33 unanswered points to D-Y before scoring again in the fourth quarter with Silva scoring on a 61-yard bolt and Vechiarelli hitting his second conversion kick.
Pawlina completed a 35-yard toss to Jamiel with 3:52 left in the first quarter to put D-Y ahead. Then Pawlina regained the lead for the Dolphins (at 12-7) with a 35-yard pass to Jaquan Williams in the second quarter.
The Dolphins added a sixth TD when Evan Presswood returned an interception 30 yards.
Seekonk 13, Case 7 (OT)
SWANSEA — On the Warriors’ first possession of overtime, quarterback J.T. Moran ran for a 10-yard touchdown to give Seekonk the Div. 7 South playoff win.
The Warriors (6-3) fell behind 7-0 in the second quarter when Case quarterback Daniel Sylvia struck for a 50-yard touchdown pass, but pulled even early in the third quarter when Moran found Jack Murphy for an 87-yard scoring bomb, with Murphy scampering the last 50 yards to the end zone. Stephen Prew kicked the point-after to tie it.
Moran finished 7 for 19 passing for 169 yards to go with eight carries while Murphy had six receptions for 142 yards and six carries for 25 yards.
Seekonk’s Robbie Sheahan added four catches for 50 yards and running back Robbie Lebeau totaled 10 carries for 50 yards.
Murphy, led the Warriors’ defense, collecting over a dozen tackles.
Seekonk takes on Abington next week.
Nauset Regional 28, Dighton-Rehoboth 21
ORLEANS — The Falcons were driving for the game-tying touchdown, with three minutes remaining and advancing to the Nauset 10-yard line. But with first down and goal, D-R was unable to dent the end zone and fell in the Division 4 playoff game to No. 3 seeded Nauset.
The kids played their hearts out, I was proud of our effort,” D-R coach Dave Moura said as the Falcons were tie 14-all at halftime.
John Marcille completed a 20-yard TD pass to Ishmael Christmas late in the first quarter and Adam Pereira’s kick pulled the Falcons into a 7-7 tie.
D-Y then tallied twice before Miguel Garcia scored on a short run for D-R early in the fourth quarter.
