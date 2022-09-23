WRENTHAM — On Friday night, it was King Philip’s day.
The King Philip Regional High football team took down Xaverian High, 19-14, holding a lead that was never matched in the Warriors’ win as they moved to 3-0.
A low-scoring affair through the first half, the only points in the half came on a 33-yard Matt Kelley field goal attempt at 7:45 in the second quarter.
That followed a scoreless first quarter and saw four punts in total. The Kelley field goal capped off a drive that started at the 1:07 mark of the first quarter when Will Astorino recovered the a fumble. King Philip had problems generating a strong rushing game, with head coach Brian Lee saying it was going to come down to the defense and converting on field goal attempts when possible.
“We like to run the ball and we could not, at all,” Lee said. “Kudos to them, those guys were taking it to us. It was going to come if we can play defense and keep it out of the air. They have some serious dudes over there and it was tough to keep out. A sustained effort throughout. We made some field goals when we needed to.”
The defense showed up strong following the field goal, getting a sack on Xaverian quarterback Henry Hasselbeck on the first play of the next drive for a loss of 10. The Xaverian drive eventually stalled and resulted in a punt, which was then followed by a King Philip punt to send the game to halftime at 3-0.
After a quick three and out from the Warriors to open the second half, the Hawks came out passing and it soon came to cost them. A major shift in momentum was given to King Philip when a Hasselbeck pass was intercepted by Carson Meirer and taken all the way back to the house for a 37-yard, pick-six. With the converted extra-point try, it was a 10-0 game with 10:13 left in the third.
Hasselbeck went on to get sacked twice in the following drive after the kickoff, but gave the Hawks signs of life as time expired in the third quarter as he hit Jonathan Monteiro in stride a few yards past a KP defender for a 77-yard passing score.
Lee said the defensive coverage was a miscommunication on the Warriors’ end, but in the end, mistakes were made on both sides and you need to keep playing through it.
“It was a little bit of a miscommunication,” Lee said. “I don’t think we were supposed to be in man (coverage) at that point. You just got to keep playing. We made a bunch of mistakes tonight, and they made a bunch of mistakes. It didn’t have a clean feel, but you just got to lean on each other and good things happen.”
Entering the fourth the Hawks were within striking distance at 13-7, and both sides continued to trade punts. King Philip’s second drive of the fourth quarter started at 6:33, getting to the 50-yard line with a Will Astorino 5-yard run. A third down run was left short of the first down marker, and KP’s offense stayed on the field to go for it with a potential to give the ball over to the Hawks with a half a field to the end zone.
Instead, a hard snap count caught the Hawks jumping the line and resulted in a penalty that gave the Warriors a first down. Two plays later, quarterback Tommy McLeish found Matt Kelley on the far sideline for a 36-yard gain to set the Warriors up with a first-and-goal from the 6-yard line.
Nathan Kearney, along with help from the pile, pushed it across the goal line for the eventual game-winning score to make it 19-7 2:20 to go in the contest.
Despite having time against them, the Hawks did score in the final moments of the contest. Hasselbeck found Monteiro again in the corner of the end zone, dragging his feet for the score with 43 seconds to go. Despite getting two on-side kick attempts, the Hawks were unable to recover with still one timeout remaining.
After the game Lee said he himself didn’t feel comfortable until the clock hit triple zeroes. He credited the depth of Xaverian and their abundance of playmakers in not being able to going away quietly.
“It seemed like they just wouldn’t go away,” Lee said. “It’s because of that talent. A hard team to keep down because so many can score at any point. I didn’t feel good until about now.”
Lee felt his team did a good job in attacking the passing game, putting sustained pressure on Hasselbeck to make him uncomfortable. Hasselbeck was sacked twice for a loss of 10 yards, never looking truly comfortable against the Warriors’ pass rush.
“Defense played great and forced him into situations,” Lee said. “It put a lot of pressure on him, and [it was] sustained pressure. The back end did their job as well. An overall team effort.”
The undefeated Warriors next host Taunton next Friday at 7 p.m.