WRENTHAM — Even without Ryan Halliday, the King Philip Regional High Warriors made the game of football miserable for the Mansfield High Hornets on Friday night.
Halliday, one of the premier running backs in the Eastern Mass., never mind just the Hockomock League, retired to the sidelines with an injured left thumb after just one series at Macktaz Field in a battle of Kelley-Rex Division and MIAA Division 2 super powers.
The Hornets crossed midfield three times during the first half and produced points just once. In the second half, Mansfield crossed midfield four times, three times starting series in KP territory, and could score just once.
And while the Hornets delivered the go-ahead touchdown on their initial series, victory was never assured until senior Makhi Baskin plucked off a Warrior pass in the end zone with just over three minutes left to preserve a 15-13 victory.
“Our defense really battled in there,” KP coach Brian Lee said of his Warriors. “We hung in and battled as hard as we could — going forward, if we can play well and if we see them again, we know that we’re not out-classed by them.”
The Warriors never advanced beyond the Mansfield 45-yard line during the first half and netted just 45 yards. But, KP came within a missed conversion kick of tying the Hornets in the third quarter and then matters most uncomfortable for Mansfield when senior QB Robbie Jarest teamed with Alex Behling on a 16-yard scoring strike with three minutes left to narrow the gap to two points.
Unfortunately for KP, their onside kick attempt backfired, Mansfield taking possession of the ball at the Warriors’ 41-yard line.
“They’re so good defensively,” Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said of KP denying the Hornets of cash-in chances. “Jarest was unbelievable in the second half. They lose Halliday and they just found a way to make completions, he can run and throw. They did a great job of getting the offense going without one of the best running backs in the state.
“They made a game of it. It’s a great win, but you Mansfield-KP is going to go to the wire and find ways to get points. It’s just business as usual between these two.”
The Hornets (3-1) were able to move ahead 15-6 five minutes into the fourth quarter after stopping KP on two consecutive three downs and out series. A six-yard QB sack by Hornet defensive tackle T.J. Guy for a KP punt on the second series and Hornet senior captain Nick Marciano returned the kick 29 yards to the KP 31-yard line.
From there it took Mansfield just four plays to score, Cincere Gill running into the middle of the line, then venturing outside right along the sideline for a 20-yard TD gallop. Importantly, Marciano rushed for the two conversion points to make it a two possession game in the Hornets’ favor.
“I’ve been more impressed with Robbie and what he’s been able to do,” Lee said of Jarest’s 10 second half pass completions for 176 yards, directing a four-play, 54-yard scoring march to make it a two-point game.
Jarest directed KP on an 80-yard, 16-play drive, taking the first six minutes of the second half off of the clock at Macktaz Field to put the Warriors on the scoreboard. In that march, Jarest completed third down passes of 10 and four yards to Andrew McKinney and another third down conversion with a 24-yard toss to Crawford Cantave, who eventually scored from a yard out.
Halliday totaled 45 yards rushing on KP’s first offensive series, but then departed. “The overall takeaway was that we have a lot of young kids out there and made a ton of mistakes,” Lee added.
Mansfield, seemingly, was intent on imposing its well, driving 51 yards on merely four points on its first offensive series for the go-ahead TD — QB Jack Moussette teaming with Danny Rapoza on a 33-yard scoring strike on the right sideline.
But, KP’s defensive front with Sean Piller, Shawn Conniff, Owen Doherty and Nolan Gunning (potential season-ending fourth quarter broken leg), denied Mansfield’s advancement to the Warrior 29 and Warrior 36 in the second quarter, to the Warrior 23 in the third quarter, to the Warrior 15 in the fourth quarter.
“We blew opportunities to extend the lead,” Redding said. “This is what they do, they hang around, they manufacture a drive and all of a sudden they’re an onside kick away of them having the ball and a chance to win the game — it’s great football.”
