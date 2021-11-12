WRENTHAM — The third-seeded King Philip Regional High football team forced three fourth-quarter turnovers, including a pair of crunch-time interceptions by senior cornerback Jonathan Joseph, to ultimately pull out a 21-14 thriller against sixth-seeded Mansfield High in the Division 2 state quarterfinals Friday at Macktaz Field.
King Philip (8-1) advances to the Division 2 state semifinals and will play another Hockomock League rival in Milford High. The Hornets (6-4) are eliminated from the playoffs and will await a non-playoff matchup.
Joseph came away with his second interception near midfield with 1:20 left in regulation to help the Warriors pull out the win. It came four plays after Mansfield’s Jephte Jean and Jared Fraone blocked what would have been a game-sealing field goal by King Philip. It not only kept it a one-possession game, but gave the Hornets the ball back at the KP 29-yard line.
King Philip head coach Brian Lee certainly wasn’t surprised by the instant classic despite the fact the Warriors earned a one-sided win over the Hornets just two weeks prior.
“It was like you luck out and you have a good game against them the first time and you're like, ‘Alright now we're going to see them again. They're going to be angry,'" Lee said. "It's like when you kick a hornet's nest, it's going to come back at you and, you know, Mike's (Redding) been in too many big games and he had them ready.
“They were able to throw the ball and do some of the things that they had trouble doing last time, and much improved.”
Junior Ryan Gately, who had 16 carries for 74 yards rushing, scored a pair of touchdowns for the Warriors, including what proved to be the game-winning score with 4:32 left in regulation. Gately’s two-yard run capped a six-play drive in which KP covered 40 yards in 2:02. Gately’s first touchdown, a one-yard run, capped a six-play drive in which KP needed to cover just 22 yards to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
It followed a fumbled snap by the Hornets on fourth-and-short from the Mansfield 41 yard line to set up KP with great field position.
“A lot of shooting ourselves in the foot,” Mansfield head coach Mike Redding said, referencing the botched snap and the four total turnovers, including one fumble and two interceptions in the fourth. “The turnovers in the second half killed us. We moved the ball pretty well, just they made some good plays. … So, I told them great effort. We played tough. So much better than last time, but we just continue to shoot ourselves in the foot at the worst times, and in these games, it's going to kill you.”
Mansfield’s second turnover of the fourth-quarter came on a highlight-reel interception by Joseph. He chased down what appeared to be a planned overthrow by Mansfield quarterback Conner Zukowski and sold out with a diving catch to give KP the ball back at the Hornets’ 41 yard line.
“It could have gone incomplete,” Joseph admitted of the play which immediately followed Gately’s fourth-quarter score. “I wanted it so bad. I wanted it to be over right there so I ran after and I just caught it.”
KP, which rushed for 203 yards and threw for 62 yards, then took precious time — 2:50 to be exact — off the clock before the Mansfield blocked field goal. The Hornets benefitted from a 16-yard screen pass to Ryan DeGirolamo, but couldn’t force overtime.
Mansfield never led in the game.
The Hornets, who passed for 196 yards and rushed for 88 yards, put together a 11-play, 74-yard possession to tie the game 14-all with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
Zukowski found Trevor Foley on a beautiful 10-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to help Mansfield overcome three false start penalties on the drive. Zukowski found Foley on three receptions during the possession including a 32-yard catch down the Mansfield sideline in which the sophomore receiver climbed the ladder over a King Philip defender to haul it in.
The Warriors took a 14-7 lead at the intermission after King Philip quarterback Charlie Grant found Daniel Clancy on a 37-yard touchdown pass. Clancy, who beat Mansfield’s single coverage on a post route, capped a nine-play drive which covered 80 yards in 3:21. Grant and Gately moved the chains with rushes of 10 and 21 yards, respectively, earlier in the drive.
Crawford Cantave also co-anchored King Philip's ground attack with 13 rushes for 73 yards.
Mansfield running back Drew Sacco tied the game 7-all with a four-yard touchdown run with 30 ticks left in the first quarter. Zukowski found CJ Bell on a 37-yard reception down the sideline to set the Hornets up in the red area. All told, Mansfield covered 80 yards in seven plays before the game-tying score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.