WRENTHAM — If Brian Lee and his King Philip Regional High football team thought that it faced challenges in North Attleboro, Mansfield, Milford and Franklin this Hockomock League season, that will be nothing compared to who will be on the other side of the line of scrimmage Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
The Warriors will be facing unbeaten Catholic Memorial for the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl championship, and the Knights just might be a bit better, quicker, bigger and stronger than any cast of Hockomock League all-stars.
“Lucky us, go play what looks like the best team in the state in the Super Bowl,” Lee said after putting the Warriors through a practice session. “We have not played anybody like that team. We’ve played some great, great teams.
“I thought that North Andover team (in 2018) that we played a few years ago (in the Super Bowl) was supremely talented. Lincoln-Sudbury (in 2017) before that was very good.”
The 11-0 Catholic Conference champion Knights are coached by John DiBiasio. Along with Springfield Central and Central Catholic, who will be in the Division 1 Super Bowl, they are among the three best football teams in the state.
What Catholic Memorial is doing in Division 2 in reaching the Super Bowl is due to its enrollment, just over 600 students.
“There’s just so much there,” Lee said of the offensive weapons that CM possesses, the aggressiveness and depth of the defense. “They’re the closest thing I’ve seen to any all-star team. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Lee is selling his Warriors on the facts that they are one of only two Division 2 teams still practicing since the start of the 32-team playoff series and that the Warriors are one of a handful of teams to withstand the rigors of the regular season and the playoffs.
The memory of a lifetime will be in the offing by playing at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots. Not every high school football player in the Commonwealth has such an opportunity.
CM beat one of the best teams in Connecticut, Capital Prep of Bridgeport, by 38 points and then beat the two best teams in R.I., Bishop Hendricken (by 27) and LaSalle Academy (by 16).
The Knights have totaled 554 points in winning their 11 games. Other than a regular season-ending 23-point win over Boston College High, CM has routed everyone.
The Knights beat St. John’s of Shrewsbury (by 44), St. John’s Prep (by 29), Malden Catholic (by 41), Xaverian (by 31), Woburn (by 41), Reading (by 34) and Marshfield (by 41).
“You can’t get bogged down in who CM is,” Lee said of the Warriors’ 12th foe on the schedule. “Our kids did what they were supposed to do, earn the right to play in this game.
“Now it’s brought to a whole other level,” Lee said of the challenge.
KP (9-2) had won seven straight games before losing the Thanksgiving Day winner-take-all Kelley-Rex Division championship game of the Hockomock League at Franklin.
‘The Warriors’ recipe for success has been toughness on defense and doing just enough on offense to win, taking closes games with Taunton by nine points, with Attleboro by eight points and with Mansfield by seven points in the Division 3 quarterfinal round.
Maintaining possession of the ball, advancing the first down markers and avoiding turnovers are the game plan for the Warriors.
Lee and the Warriors are 2-2 in Super Bowl games, having won the Division 1-A title in 2016 and the Division 2 title in 2017. KP has also been a finalist in 2014 and in 2018.
Only twice (2014 and ’15) has a Hockomock League member school not reached a Super Bowl game. This will be the fifth straight MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl featuring a Hockomock League member school, the eighth over the past 11 seasons with either KP or Mansfield representing the league.
CM was in Super Bowls in 1972, 1973 and 1978 and then not again until 2018 and 2019.
“We were so focused on taking on Franklin,” Lee said of the preparation, the Warriors’ second of three games within less than two weeks.
“This has a different feel than some of the other games that we’ve had,” Lee added. “I hate our whole system. We had a huge game against the third best team (Franklin) in Division 1 and oh, you have to come back and play again.
“We always talk about closing the gap on teams, what we have to do.”
Five Hockomock League members advanced to Final Four playoff games. In addition to KP and Milford in Division 2 were Franklin (Division 1), North Attleboro (Division 3) and Foxboro (Division 4) .
Somehow, No. 3 seeded KP wins, “I don’t know how, but we do,” Lee said. Lee’s formula for success is get the ball into the hands of Ryan Gately to run. To get Crawford Cantave and Will Astorino involved in the running game and have quarterback Charlie Grant keep defenses honest with his throws to Jonathan Joseph and Dan Clancy only when necessary.
“We have our hands full, they’ve had success too against some tough competition,” Lee said, thinking that specialty teams, field position, turnovers and penalties will impact the outcome.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work for us to get there,” Lee added. “As much as the task is daunting I think a lot of people would like the opportunity that we have, to play at Gillette, to play for a Super Bowl.
“We have to maximize what we do best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.