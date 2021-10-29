WRENTHAM — There are five reasons why the King Philip Regional High football team emerged victorious 24-6 over Mansfield High Friday at Macktaz Field in a Hockomock League game — 245-pound senior center Dan Nineve, 240-pound senior Amro Ismail and 255-pound sophomore Sean King at guard along with 215-pound senior tackle Hunter Hastings and 6-foot-5, 255-pound senior tackle Chris Sesay.
Controlling the line of scrimmage, controlling the ball with junior Ryan Gately rambling for 182 yards and controlling the clock for nearly 16 minutes of the first half, the Warriors made an emphatic statement with their sixth victory of the season.
And set up a showdown at Franklin High on Thanksgiving Day morning for rights to the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division championship, both to be entering the contest at 4-0.
“They were very good up front, it helped when they came up with some new formations and ran some plays that we hadn’t seen,” Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said. “They execute up front and they controlled the line, they had some good wrinkle (in the offensive game plan, their backs ran hard.”
The Warriors (6-1) scored on three consecutive series in the first half, driving 65 yards on eight plays over a 3:47 span; 35 yards on eight plays over a 3:53 span; and then 75 yards on 11 plays over a 5:35 span.
Gately carried the ball four times in KP’s first scoring drive for 31 yards, including an 11-yard TD behind a Nathan Kearney block. But, it was senior QB Charlie Grant who sparked the series by converting a third down and 7-yard situation with a first down run to the Mansfield 37.
Gately lugged the ball six times for 27 yards on KP’s second scoring sequence with junior Matt Kelley launching a 23-yard field goal two plays into the second quarter. A poor Hornet punt, to the Mansfield 35-yard line set up KP’s drive. On first down, Gately bolted 12 yards to the Mansfield 23 and he then converted a third down and 2-yard situation with a 5-yard run to the Hornet 10-yard line.
Gately ran with the ball eight times for 44 yards on KP’s third scoring drive, converting a third down situation with a 6-yard run to the Mansfield 47, while Will Astorino converted another third down play with a 4-yard run to the Mansfield 35. And to further befuddle the Hornets, seemingly trapped behind the line of scrimmage, Grant took off up the middle for a 22-yard TD run.
“It’s a nice formula, control the ball, control the clock if you can make it work,” KP coach Brian Lee said of the substantial complementary ground work from Grant (63 yards), Crawford Cantave (42 yards) and Astorino (25 yards), while watching Gately ramble for 141 yards on 21 carries in the first half.
“This win is huge, we appreciate our rival Mansfield — preparing for them, getting ready and competing against them we bring the best out of each other and that was our best game this year,” Lee confessed.
Other than losing possession of the ball four plays into the game on a pass interception by Mansfield’s Caden Colby at the Hornets’ 48-yard line and allowing Hornet kicker James Gilleran to complete a fake punt and 20-yard fourth down pass to James Fichera in the second quarter, advancing the ball to the KP 36-yard line, the Warriors did not surrender much yardage to Mansfield.
“We had a hard time getting them in third (down) and longs,” Redding said. “We couldn’t make a play to get them off the field. And we were very poor on offense, with the penalties we were third and eight and then you’re playing into their hands — they were blitzing and covering.
“I thought we had some throws, but they made plays at the end of the plays (four deflections by Tom Brewster and three by Jonathan Joseph). We did not play well on offense and part of that is that they’re a good defensive team. We’re capable of moving the ball against anybody, but we didn’t do it consistently.”
The Hornets drove 72 yards on 16 plays, consuming over six minutes of the clock, for their lone TD, a 14-yard pass from Conner Zukowski to C.J. Bell.
Mansfield started first half drives at the KP 48, 4, 18 and 32 yard lines, netting just 53 rushing yards, while Zukowski was able to complete just one pass. And Joseph, the 5-foot-9 senior, swiped a Hornet pass at the KP 28-yard line to end Mansfield’s fourth first half series in the final minute.
“The good thing about playing a rivalry, we talk about accountability,” Lee added. “For us, Mansfield is the team that holds us accountable.”
The Warriors snapped a Mansfield three-game win streak in the 64-game series which dates back to 1960, the Hornets having a 39-22-3 advantage.
To further humble the Hornets, KP drove 44 yards on eight plays, consuming 4:10 of the clock on its very first series of the second half with Cantave scoring from nine yards out behind an Ismail block. Gately ran with the ball four times for 18 yards, while Grant once again was the sparkplug with a 17-yard run to the Hornets’ 30-yard line.
“If we mess up, if we’re not making plays, if we’re not at our best, they’re (Mansfield) going to make you look silly,” Lee said. “They have the same kind of culture and history and tough kids, all that stuff — you’re not going to out-coach them, out-work them, so you got to make plays and that’s what we were able to do.”
