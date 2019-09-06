WRENTHAM — The Warriors of King Philip Regional High possess a Hockomock League MVP candidate in running back Ryan Halliday, who sauntered his way for 134 yards rushing at Macktaz Field Friday night.
The Warriors have a play-making quarterback in Robbie Jarest who accounted for 203 yards of offense, completing eight passes, two of which fell into the hands of Alex Behling for touchdowns.
But, what has differentiated coach Brian Lee and the Warriors over the past decade has been their toughness and tenacity on defense.
That was the prominent trump card for the Warriors, who blanked North Attleboro High on seven consecutive possessions, limiting the Rocketeers to merely 17 yards of offense during the second half en route to a 25-7 season-opening victory.
Jarest, the 5-foot-8 senior of suspense at quarterback, completed TD tosses of 54 yards (in the second quarter) and 20 yards (in the third quarter) to another rather unassuming 5-foot-8 senior Behling.
Halliday then twice bulldozed his way through the Big Red defense in the fourth quarter for TD runs of three yards (completing a six-play, 39-yard drive) and 27 yards (after a crafty pass interception by senior Sam Callanan at the Rocketeer 30-yard line).
“You look at North Attleboro and they’re bigger and more physical than us,” Brian Lee, the KP coach earmarked the Big Red. “I’d love to be the biggest, baddest kid on the block all the time, but you can’t do that all the time.”
North, seemingly, threw a scare into the Warriors by driving 80 yards on 10 plays, consuming the initial 6:03 off the clock in taking the lead on sophomore QB Tyler DeMattio’s nine-yard run, with interference provided by senior captain running back Tom O’Neill and senior center Trevor Hewett. A 33-yard pass from DeMattio to tight end Ethan Friberg on North’s very first play of the season advanced the ball to the KP 47-yard line, then DeMattio converted a fourth down and 1-yard situation for the score.
But thereafter the Big Red was unable to move the ball on drives in the first half starting at the five, seven and 13 yard lines. And in the second half, North never crossed midfield, starting series at the 21, 20, 31 and 30 yard lines — the KP defense limiting the Big Red to 14 rushing yards and one pass completion.
“It looked like, oh, boy,” Lee said of North’s game-opening scoring drive. “We’ve been in some of those things and we make the adjustments — we were able to settle down and recover.”
That is with a minute left until intermission, after suffering a six-yard sack (by North captain John Kummer), Jarest was able to recover. Jarest found Behling on the left flank, who found space in the North secondary to make the catch and then scoot away without a Rocketeer getting a hand on him.
Then on KP’s first drive of the second half, Jarest orchestrated a 68-yard, seven-play march (consuming 4:09), first bolting 33 yards to the Big Red 23-yard line, then completing a fourth down a 7-yard pass to Behling, wide open and untouched in the North end zone from 20 yards out.
“They took over the line of scrimmage in the second half,” Donny Johnson, the North coach said. “If you’re not controlling the line of scrimmage, then you’re not getting field position.
“Throughout the game, we had some unforced errors on defense — we gave them a couple of big ones, that was the result of some young guys playing out there for the first time. We had some breakdowns in coverage.
“KP has some new wrinkles in their offense, give them credit — it wasn’t the “I” smash-mouth KP football.”
North kept Halliday (10 carries for 69 yards) within grasp during the first half. Big Red junior Tom Whalen recovered a KP fumble at the Big Red 5-yard line. North continued to thwart KP as Colby Feid made a clever third down pass defense, then Jackson Montrel and Owen Harding put a big fourth down rush on Jarest on the very next play to end that bid. North foiled KP’s next series too as Ethan Mottinger dropped Halliday inches short of a first down at the North 13-yard line on a fourth down and 2-yard situation.
“Getting that one (TD pass from Jarest to Behling) before halftime was huge, we came back out and settled down,” Lee continued. “Sophomore mistakes, new rules, a turnover, those things happen, especially in week one,” Lee said. “Nobody’s ready.”
