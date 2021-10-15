WRENTHAM — The King Philip High Warriors accomplished what no other football team has been able to do this season — diminish the returns on offense by Milford High and knock the previously unbeaten Scarlet Hawks from the unbeaten ranks.
Matt Kelley drilled a 28-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to be played as the Warriors scored a stunning 17-14 victory Friday night at Macktaz Field in the Hockomock League game.
“I don’t know how, but we find ways to win,” KP coach Brian Lee said.
The Warriors built a 14-3 halftime lead while limiting Milford to just nine completions in 27 attempts, and to 189 net yards of offense.
Sophomore running back Ryan Gately rushed for 110 yards on 24 carries, while senior quarterback Charlie Grant completed 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
While Milford went without a turnover, KP was able to sustain drives — converting eight of 13 third down situations and having a 26-20 edge in time of possession.
Milford (5-1) used a 26-yard field goal by Nick Araujo (with 1:12 left in the third quarter) and Evan Cornelius scoring from two yards out and then clutching a two-point conversion pass at the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter to knot the score at 14-all.
KP (5-1) drove 80 yards over a four-minute span for the winning points.
The Warriors gained the lead on their first series, with Grant scoring from four yards out and Kelley hitting the conversion kick at 4:17 of the first quarter.
KP built a 14-3 lead with four seconds left in the first half, Grant completing a two-yard pass to Gately.
Jonathan Joseph caught six of Grant’s passes for 40 yards, while Dan Clancy snared three of 59 yards.
Mansfield 23, Attleboro 7
ATTLEBORO — The Hornets’ defense parlayed a trio of interceptions and two fumble recoveries into points or prime field position in downing the Bombardiers in their Hockomock League game at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
A four-yard run by Rocco Scarpellini midway through the second quarter and the first of three conversion kicks by Jim Gilleran gave Mansfield a 14-7 edge by halftime.
The Hornets (4-2)scored nine unanswered second half points and kept the Bombardires (1-4) outside of the 30-yard line.
Mansfield was awarded a safety in the third quarter, tackling the AHS quarterback in the end zone. Connor Curtis then scored on a 20-yard run for the Hornets.
Mansfield had taken the lead in the first quarter on a six-yard run by C.J. Bell, but the Bombardiers tied the score when Brody McKenna scored from a yard out.
Norton 42, Millis 15
NORTON — The Lancers scored five rushing touchdowns, while Nathan Tripole combined with Kevin Pitts on a 61-yard scoring strike in the third quarter as unbeaten Norton rolled to victory in the Tri-Valley League game.
Anthony Tripolone scored on runs of 45 yards (first quarter) and 11 yards (second quarter) as Norton (5-0) gained a 21-7 lead by intermission.
“We wanted to get seven wins until the playoffs start, but you couldn’t do that until you win the first one,” Norton coach Jim Artz said of the Lancers’ progression. “The fifth game is important — talking about the playoffs becomes noise, which we don’t need.
“We need to focus on us getting better.”
Colby Cerrone (12 yard run in the second quarter), Ryan Fitzroy (five yard run in the third quarter) and Mike O’Keefe (12 yard run in the fourth quarter) added to the Lancers’ land assault. Ryan Strojny hit all six of his conversion kicks.
The Lancers were plagued by a fumble, a pass interception and penalties, while having one takeaway.
Bishop Feehan 17, Cardinal Spellman 0
BROCKTON — The Shamrocks scored through the air, on the ground and through the uprights in winning the Catholic Central League game.
Sophomore kicker Brett Mccaffery hit two conversion kicks and a 39-yard field goal midway through the second quarter as Bishop Feehan (5-1) gained a 10-0 halftime lead.
“Most of the coaches that I’ve talked to have no idea how the ratings work,” Shamrock coach Bryan Pinabell said of his team having five wins in six games. “That’s how I feel, just win the next game.”
Rob Pombriant caught a one-yard TD pass from Aidan Crump in the first quarter and Crump scored on a three-yard run in the fourth quarter.Aaron Canuel intercepted a Cardinal pass in the third quarter, while the Shamrock defense stuffed Cardinal Spellman on downs inside the 30-yard line also in that session.
“They’ve played very well the last two weeks,” Pinabell said of his concerns for the Cardinals. “They’ve done some really good things, they’re another spread (offense) team. They have two really good athletes, we had to do a really good job of being disciplined on the edge. We had to funnel them back inside and not give them the big one (gain).”
Somerset Berkley 34, Dighton-Rehoboth 15
SOMERSET — Hendrix Pray passed for a pair of touchdowns and Cole Bilodeau rushed for 60 yards, but the Falcons could not stop Somerset Berkley on the ground.
The Falcons (1-5) scored both of their touchdowns in the first half. Pray hit Riley Medeiros for a short touchdown with six seconds left in the first quarter to cap a 60-yard drive and Adam Perreria’s extra-point kick narrowed the gap to 8-7.
The Falcons added a second quarter TD as Pray tossed a 13-yard pass to Dario St. James with Jacob Suprenaud rushing for the two conversion points, cutting D-R’s deficit to 26-15 by halftime.
Suprenaud had a 60-yard kickoff return to the Somerset Berkeley 20-yard line in the third quarter, but the Falcons could not find the end zone. D-R has a bye date on the calendar before visiting Apponequet on Oct. 29.
Apponequet 34, Seekonk 0
LAKEVILLE — The defending SCC champion Lakers took a 28-0 lead by halftime, did not allow the Warriors past midfield during the first half and handily won the South Coast Conference game.
In falling to 2-3 on the season, Seekonk did not have a turnover in the game. The highlight for the Warriors was a 50-yard run by QB Jaden Arruda.
Seekonk next visits Fairhaven.
