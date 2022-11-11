WRENTHAM — The second-seeded King Philip Regional High football team earned a thrilling 17-13 victory over No. 7 seed Marshfield High on Friday to advance back to the MIAA Division 2 state semifinals for the second time in as many years.
Nothing else to come out of the rain-soaked contest at Macktaz Field mattered.
The Warriors’ seven ill-timed penalties didn’t prove as costly as they could have been. The fact the King Philip offense averaged 3.6 yards per play for three-plus quarters can be overlooked. And the fact the Warriors failed to score on first-half drives despite those possession, starting at the Marshfield 20, King Philip 46, King Philip 40 and the Marshfield 42, made their struggles a thing of the past, too.
“It was the ugliest game I think we have ever played,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said after the Warriors advanced back to the Final Four.
The reason nothing else matters is because, with the game on the line, the Warriors put together a 11-play, 48-yard drive and scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:51 left in regulation. The possession took 5:29 off the clock before senior savior Ryan Gately capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors their first lead of the game. On the possession, junior quarterback Thomas McLeish hit receiver Thomas Kilroy for a 10-yard gain on fourth-and-1, Gately picked up 16 hard-earned yards to advance the Warriors into the red area and McLeish converted a third-and-1 after a crucial defensive holding penalty on Marshfield.
The swarming King Philip defense then slammed the door shut. With 52 ticks left, Warrior defensive lineman Christopher Sesay recorded a third-down sack on Marshfield quarterback Anthony Molander to force fourth-and-long and the Rams couldn’t convert.
“Unbelievable job for the kids just to, it takes a lot to not give up when all that goes wrong,” Lee said. “So when they did that, it was nice to see that they still have the perseverance to believe in themselves, believe in their teammates.”
King Philip shut out Marshfield in the second half. The Warriors allowed merely 46 yards of offense after the intermission and ultimately it was exactly what the struggling offense needed.
“It wasn’t away from us,” Lee said, hinting KP’s 13-10 deficit at the half. “Defense made those adjustments and let us, offensively, just stumble our way to get to where we needed to be. Being able to come out and not let them score in the second half, it let our offense kind of line up wrong, jump offside, drop balls, hold, do everything we could do to try and lose.”
Marshfield compiled 216 yards of offense, though 87 of those came on a single play as Molander found Charlie Carroll for a 87-yard touchdown reception with 3:03 left in the first half.
King Philip finished with 227 yards of offense behind 123 rushing and 104 passing. Marshfield’s defense made it extremely difficult for the Warriors up front with 24 of their 43 attempts on the ground going
for three of fewer yards.
“Those kids are tough down there,” Lee said. “You think they’d be nicer because they live near the beach, but they’re mean, they play hard, they’re well-coached.”
The Warriors, meanwhile, didn’t help themselves. After starting their first possession on the Marshfield 20 yard line due to a bad punt and special teams penalty, the Warriors committed one false start and one intentional grounding to push them out of comfortable field goal territory. King Philip also had a holding penalty take a 10-yard touchdown run by Gately off the board in the third quarter. That drive, which resulted in a first-and-goal from the Marshfield 10 yard line, ultimately became fourth-and-goal from the Marshfield 25. King Philip’s 42-yard field goal attempt was then blocked in the final seconds of the third quarter.
“I mean, we never go offside,” Lee said. “We go on one (snap count). I don’t even know how we figured out to go offside when you’re going on one, but we figured it out.”
Gately, playing for the first time since King Philip’s season-opener in September, led the Warriors with 88 yards on 19 touches. He gained more than half of the team’s rushing yards with 59 of his 64 yards on the ground coming in the second half. And Gately’s lone reception was a crucial one, too, picking up 22 yards on fourth-and-11 to set up the offense’s first score to tie the game 7-7 with 3:44 left in the first half. McLeish found a wide-open Tyler Silveria three plays later as Marshfield sold out on the play-action.
“He’s our dude,” Lee said of the hard-running Gately. “I don’t think it’s an over exaggeration to say we don’t win unless he plays some (offense) for us tonight. It’s nice to have him.”
King Philip (8-1) will host Bishop Feehan High in the MIAA Divisional 2 state semifinals in hopes of getting back to the Div. 2 state final for the second time since the realignment.