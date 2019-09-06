MANSFIELD — Mansfield High junior Cincere Gill watched the ball go through his fingertips.
Had he held on for what he called “the easiest catch ever,” it was going for a Mansfield touchdown and would have given the Hornets their first two-possession lead. Instead, it forced their second three-and-out in as many drives.
Gill, a three-way standout, punted. The Mansfield defense forced a three-and-out of its own and the running back stepped back on the field for the offense with a short memory.
On the first play of the next possession, Gill took a handoff 64 yards for his second touchdown of the game and breathed “a sigh of relief.”
From there, the rout was on for Mansfield, culminating in a dominating 31-10 non-league victory over the Catholic Conference Eagles.
“That’s a sign of his maturity,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said of Gill, who totaled 110 rushing yards on 11 carries as the Hornets scored 21 second-half points. “I thought that was the turning point of the second half because we were struggling. We were getting stops (on defense), but I think it was still 10-3, it was still a ball game. Popping that long run gave us some breathing room.”
The Hornets added to that breathing room with senior captain Michael DeBolt adding two fourth-quarter touchdowns of his own. DeBolt (seven rushes, 100 yards) took a screen pass 48 yards to the end zone to give Mansfield a 24-3 lead with 10:08 left.
On the next offensive possession, DeBolt took a counter 79 yards to give Mansfield a 31-10 lead with 5:23 left.
The Hornets’ big-play, quick-strike ability was on display throughout the second half. Mansfield scored touchdowns of 29, 64, 48 and 79 yards. Those drives went for six, one, five and two-play possessions.
“We feel like we could get stuffed a play or two, but if you can get Cincere (Gill), Mike (DeBolt) in open space, they can go 60 yards in a hurry,” Redding said as the Hornets tallied 263 of their 346 total yards on the ground.
While the Hornet offense broke it open late, it was the defense which kept them in it. Matt Boen, Jake McCoy and Everett Knowlton each had key sacks while Joe Plath made an interception in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, who held the Eagles less than 200 yards of total offense.
McCoy’s sack was a massive turning point. The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-four from their own 41 with less than three minutes in the half. McCoy’s sack, which went for a loss of 11, not only gave the Hornets the ball, but put them in beneficial field position. The Hornets got on the scoreboard on last time before the half as DeBolt kicked a 26-yard field goal with time expiring.
Mansfield held a 10-3 lead at halftime.
Boen, who made the first of the three Hornet sacks, was equally crucial. The loss of six on first-and-goal forced the Eagles to backtrack to the 8 yard line. Boen broke up the next pass and Vinnie Holmes forced an incompletion with his quarterback rush. The Eagles were forced to settle for a field goal, rather than tying it up 7-all.
“I thought they held us together,” Redding said of the defense, which allowed just 38 rushing yards. “We had offensive struggles. At times we had some bad series, three and outs. And when we did, the defense got the ball back until we got back into the rhythm on offense. And that’s big, getting stops when you’re struggling on offense.”
Mansfield travels to Cincinatti, Ohio, to play La Salle High School next
