Mansfield High quarterback Conner Zukowski leads the Hornets into their annual clash with Foxboro High.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO -- The Hockomock League's Davenport Division will be on the line Thanksgiving morning when the Mansfield High and Foxboro High football teams square off at Jack Martinelli Field to cap the season.

With both sides 3-0 in league play, the winner will have a lot more to be thankful for on Thursday than the holiday festivities. Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli said the title being up for grabs adds another layer to an already exciting rivalry, which has been held on Thanksgiving all but one year (2020) since 1947.

