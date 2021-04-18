MANSFIELD — The Foxboro High-Mansfield High football rivalry will have to be rekindled in November, as the scheduled game for April 24 between the archrivals has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
The game was to be a Thanksgiving Day rivalry moved to the Fall 2 season for Saturday at Mansfield High’s Alumni Field.
Unfortunately, the Foxboro High football program had to forego the remainder of the season due to COVID-19.
However, Mansfield High has found a foe to replace the game on the schedule: Marshfield High. The Rams had an open date on their schedule, the final weekend of the Fall 2 season, and agreed to travel to Mansfield High for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday. “It should be a great game of two undefeated teams,” Mansfield High Athletic Director and football coach Mike Redding said.
