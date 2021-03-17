MANSFIELD — To be determined Saturday afternoon at Milford High School will be whether the Scarlet Hawks can contain the explosiveness of Cincere Gill, Anthony Comer, Matt Boen, Nico Holmes, and Jake Wall among others in the multiplicity of weapons that the Mansfield High School football team has on its roster.
To be determined will be whether the Hornet defense, which was so effective in corralling the spread offense and passing effectiveness of Franklin High, can similarly exercise the script against Milford High quarterback Brady Olson and his cast of weapons.
To be determined also, likely, will be the Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League.
Whereas Mansfield was eye-popping on both offense and defense in scoring 49 points and scoring twice on pass interceptions in a 42-point rout of the Panthers, Olson, the former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock, and the Scarlet Hawks put up 34 points on the scoreboard in a shutout of Attleboro.
“Milford was very impressive in their opener against Attleboro on both sides of the ball,” Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said. “The new staff (led by head coach Dale Olson) is doing a great job, they have one of the top quarterbacks (the UMass Amherst-bound Olson) in the state and a stable of wide receivers that he can throw to.
“They were just as impressive on defense (three takeaways), and they did not let Attleboro get anything going.”
Mansfield and Milford have not met in a football game in over 30 years, but the magnitude of it weighs as if it were a postseason MIAA playoff game.
“This is a very big early game in the division,” Redding said. “They may be as good as anyone, so we need to be great on both sides.
“We’ll need to mix up coverage looks, come with some pressure and keep Olson uncomfortable. If he has time in the pocket, he will pick you apart.”
Redding was aksi not surprised that his Hornets executed on offense so well, demonstrating their “big-play” ability all over the roster. “Cincere (Gill) and Anthony (Comer) are just so explosive,” Redding said.
“Cincere makes a lot of bad plays look good, he runs to daylight. We’ve got a lot of experience back. We didn’t get the ball to Jake Wall, but he can fly. Everett (Knowlton)is a good tight end, Nico (Holmes) can get tough yards up inside.
“We’re not a typical high school football team in terms of skill, and then the front five up front blocking are very, very good.”
To beat the Scarlet Hawks on their home turf, possession of the football and not committing turnovers will be paramount.
“Our best defense will be control of the ball, finish drives with touchdowns and limit their possessions,” Redding added. “It should be a good one.”
