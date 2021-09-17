NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High football team took home a character- building victory from Community Field Friday night, scoring a dramatic 31-29 victory over North Attleboro High in double overtime.
Mansfield junior quarterback Connor Zukowski threw touchdowns to Trevor Foley and Rocco Scarpellini in the first and second overtime periods for the Hornets, but it was Zukowski’s two-point conversion pass to Foley on Mansfield’s second overtime TD that won it for the Hornets.
“It was a classic, two teams going toe to toe,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said of the Hornets’ second victory.
“It was both teams feeling each other out in the first half, I thought,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said of the Rocketeers owning a 15-7 lead at the half.
Mansfield had the ball at the outset of the first overtime, scoring and then having Drew Sacco rush for the two conversion points. North answered on its first series as Tyler DeMatto scored from a yard out on fourth down. Gavin Wells pulled the Rocketeers into a tie by taking in the two-point conversion pass from freshman Chase Frisoli.
The Rocketeers had the ball at the outset of the second overtime and DeMattio scored on a 10-yard run, but the two-point conversion pass missed for the Big Red.Taking possession at the 10-yard line for its second series, Zukowski once again worked magic for Mansfield.
North Attleboro led 15-7 at halftime as DeMattio kicked an 18-yard field goal as time expired. after North had a Frisoli TD pass nullified by a penalty.
The Hornets pulled into a 15-all deadlock with North as Zukowski executed an 80-yard, 10-play drive in the final minute of the game. Zukowski threw a four-yard scoring strike to Foley and also the two-point conversion pass to knot the score with 49 seconds left.
“In the second half, we hung on and hung on — we couldn’t run the ball,” Redding added. “We scored early and then the rest of the first half we had terrible field position.”
A trio of Mansfield turnovers, including an interception by North’s Dan Curran in the end zone in the second quarter resulted in the Rocketeers taking the lead.
The Hornets return home to Alumni Field to host Stoughton Friday, while North Attleboro visits King Philip.
King Philip 30, Needham 6
NEEDHAM — Recovering four fumbles and staking a 17-0 lead by halftime, the King Philip Warriors routed the Rockets in a non-league game.
Ryan Gately rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries, while quarterbacks Charlie Grant (3-for-5 for 34 yards) and Tom MacLeish (4-for-7 for 98 yards) factored on offense as KP improved to 2-0 on the season.
Nick Viscuski, Jon Joseph and Grant each had a pair of receptions as the Warriors tallied twice in the third quarter and took a 30-0 lead into the final 12 minutes.
Grant moved from QB to a receiver as coach Brian Lee brought on the 6-foot-3 MacLeish, a sophomore, in the second quarter. MacLeish and Grant combined on a 37-yard scoring strike with 4:50 left in the first half and a 55-yard scoring strike just 2:28 into the second half.
Grant returned to QB and threw a four-yard TD pass to Joseph with 2:36 left in the third quarter for the Warriors’ fifth TD.Hunter Hastings accounted for two QB sacks and six tackles, while Jake Sullivan and Nate Kearney were each in on five tackles.
The KP defense was on the field for 49 Needham offensive plays (and 33 minutes of possession time), but the Rockets generated just 150 yards of offense and didn’t score until the final two minutes of the game.
Gately scored on a 23-yard run just 3:07 into the game to put the Warriors in front. Matt Kelley drilled a 40-yard field goal just 50 seconds into the second quarter to present KP with a 9-0 lead.
KP amassed 214 net yards of offense, plagued a bit by eight penalties. The Warriors return to Macktaz Field Friday to host North Attleboro.
Norton 19, Canton 10
CANTON — Senior quarterback and captain Matt Kirrane guided the Lancers to a trio of second half touchdowns as the Lancers made it two wins over Hockomock League rivals.
Kirrane led the Lancers on three consecutive scoring drives to start the second half. Kirrane completed a 27-yard TD pass to Tom Mulvaney to put Norton into the lead on its second set of the third quarter. Kirrane hit Jack Nihill for an 11-yard TD two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Facing a 10-0 halftime deficit, Norton scored on its first drive of the second half with Colby Cerrone rushing into the end zone from 12 yards out.Defensively, Norton had two takeaways and stopped the Bulldogs on a pair of drives inside the Lancer 30-yard line during the second half. The Lancers return to their home Adams Field on Sept. 25 for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Foxboro 38, Whitman-Hanson 0
HANSON — Dylan Gordon rushed for 275 yards and three TD’s as the Warriors won their first game of the season in a non-league contest against the Panthers.
Gordon scored a pair of first quarter TD’s and netted his third in the second quarter. Sam Carpenter booted a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter as well as Foxboro took a 23-0 lead at the half.
Steve Petrillo had a pair of interceptions for the Warriors. In the third quarter, Tom Marcucella threw a 75-yard scoring strike to Rashaad Way.
Then in the fourth quarter, Tom Sharkey created yet a third Warrior takeaway by intercepting a pass and returning the ball 80 yards for a TD.
“The mark of the kids’ character showed through,” coach Jack Martinelli said of the Warriors, who suffered a 21-point loss to Milford in their season debut. Foxboro returns to Sam Berns Field to host Plymouth South for a non-league game.
Plymouth South 30, Dighton-Rehoboth 14
PLYMOUTH — The Falcons scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, but surrendered a pair of fourth quarter TDs in losing the non-league game.
D-R, plagued by poor field position through the second half yielded a TD to Plymouth South after a bad snap.
D-R and Plymouth South were tied 14-all at halftime. Cole Bilodeau bolted 54 yards on the very first play of the game for D-R to put the Falcons in front, with Adam Pereira hitting the first of his two conversion kicks. The Falcons tied it 14-14 tie as Justis Morgan had an 85-yard kickoff return with four minutes left until halftime.
The Falcons return to the road Friday for a non-league game at Hanover.
Seekonk 28, Sharon 0
SEEKONK — Aidan DiPalma had a pair of sacks and Chris Amaral was in on 10 tackles as the Warriors dominated on defense. Jaden Kevin Crowe, Diniyan Rebeiro and Jaden Arruda each had an interception, while Steve Prew had a fumble recovery. The Warriors tallied twice in each half, having a 14-0 halftime lead.
Arruda threw a 30-yard TD pass to Kevin Crowe in the second quarter and scored from a yard out in the fourth quarter.
Crowe returned his interception 40 yards for a second quarter Seekonk TD, while Harry Murphy scored from three yards out in the fourth quarter. Prew hit all four conversion kicks for the Warriors.
Sharon was able to advance past midfield just once in the game, inside the Warrior 20-yard line in the second quarter. The Warriors remain on their home turf at Connolly Field for their next outing Friday against SCC rival Case.
