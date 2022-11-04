MANSFIELD — From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, it was all Mansfield High on Friday night, with the No. 8 Hornets earning a 42-26 win over No. 9 Wellesley High in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 football playoffs.

The Hornets opened the game with the ball and went on an 80-yard march to start the scoring. Conner Zukowski’s 1-yard TD run at 8:55 gave Mansfield the early led, with CJ Bell’s 61-yard run setting up the goal-line chance. Zukowski then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

