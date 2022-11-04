MANSFIELD — From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, it was all Mansfield High on Friday night, with the No. 8 Hornets earning a 42-26 win over No. 9 Wellesley High in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 football playoffs.
The Hornets opened the game with the ball and went on an 80-yard march to start the scoring. Conner Zukowski’s 1-yard TD run at 8:55 gave Mansfield the early led, with CJ Bell’s 61-yard run setting up the goal-line chance. Zukowski then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Mansfield’s next touchdown came with 10:50 remaining to halftime on a Zukowski rainbow to Trevor Foley. Foley’s reception from 37 yards out was followed up by a missed extra-point to make it 14-0.
The Hornets struck again in the half when Brandon Jackman, broke free for a 31-yard score to send the Hornets into halftime ahead 21-0. Mansfield had 12 first downs to Wellesley’s one through the first two quarters.
Mansfield was efficient at keeping Wellesley guessing on defense, going almost equal on its run-pass scheme as intended.
“That was the plan, 50-50 run-pass,” Mansfield head coach Mike Redding said. “I feel like we can throw it almost every play with the receivers we’ve got, but we want to establish control of the line of scrimmage and run the ball too. That’s our game. You don’t know what’s coming next. You’ve got to play the whole field.”
Wellesely finally got things in the second half, opening the third quarter with a short drive to score. A Vincent Ferrara to Justin Williamson 9-yard score cut the difference down to 21-7 with 7:09 on the clock.
Once Wellesely was able to move the ball, Ferrara became a problem, as a quarterback who can put the ball where he wants while also being able to tuck it away for extra yardage scrambles. Redding credited him as being the best quarterback they’ve seen all season
“Ferrara is a heck of a QB. He’s the best we’ve seen all year and scrambled and made plays,” Redding said. “Having a 21-point lead made a difference because they came alive offensively and let the QB make plays. He started doing some stuff for them.”
The Hornets then ran off back-to-back touchdowns, with Zukowski hitting Tommy Smith for a 28-yard score, and then Bell finding Trevor Foley for a 28-yard score. Bell’s passing touchdown came on the first play to open the fourth quarter, making it 34-7. The play immediately preceding his score was a tipped pass for an interception by Mansfield, with Travis Hennessy tipping the ball up for Ryan DeGirolamo to end the third quarter.
Wellesley scored back-to-back touchdowns to get the difference down to 15, and then both sides traded garbage time touchdowns before the game went final. Jackman scored the final touchdown for Mansfield, a 5-yard run with 2:17 left in the game.
The win for Mansfield sets up a Hockomock League showdown with Milford, the top-ranked team in Division 2, in a showdown of 8-1 teams.
“We’’re playing good football right now,” Redding said. “I think we’ve flown under the radar a bit. Now it’s time to make some noise. We’ll see what happens against Milford.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.