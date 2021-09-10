SHREWSBURY — Scoring twice with eight minutes left, the Mansfield High football team came away from St. John’s Prep of Shrewsbury with a tantalizing 28-20 victory Friday night in a non-league contest.
Trevor Foley tallied twice in a stirring fourth quarter rally on passes from Connor Zukowski for Mansfield, while the Hornets intercepted three passes.
“We had a horrendous third quarter,” Hornet coach Mike Redding said of surrendering two TDs to St. John’s and facing a 20-14 deficit.
Foley hauled in a fourth down, four-yard pass from Zukowski to put the Hornets in front with 4:40 remaining, while Jon Weinstein hit his fourth conversion kick.
On the next St. John’s series, Aiden Devlin intercepted a pass at the Mansfield 37-yard line with 1:23 remaining to seal the verdict.
Mansfield had gained a 21-20 lead on a six-yard pass from Zukowski to Foley with 7:34 remaining. That fourth-down play culminated a 74-yard, 12-play drive.
On the ensuing St. John’s offensive series, the Hornet defense once again shined as Foley intercepted a pass at the St. John’s 25-yard line to set up the winning series.
An interception by C.J. Bell and an 83-yard return set up a 10-yard TD run by Drew Sacco with 58 seconds left before halftime.
Rocco Scarpellini rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries, including a 19-yard TD run with three minutes left in the third quarter.
The Hornets invade North Attleboro next Friday.
Attleboro 10, Durfee 7
ATTLEBORO — Junior Anthony Salviati booted a 32-yard field goal with three seconds remaining at Tozier-Cassidy Field as the Bombardiers won a dramatic non-league game over the Hilltoppers.
Chris Mota hauled in a scoring strike from Blake Garzardo in the first quarter to put AHS in front Then the Bombardier offense stalled, having three turnovers and two dropped passes in the end zone.
The Bombardier defense sparkled, denying Durfee on a first and goal situation from the AHS 3-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Then Kaiden Murray turned the momentum in Attleboro’s favor by intercepting a Durfee pass to give the Bombardiers’ possession at the 46-yard line with just under three minutes left. Murray carried the ball four times in the ensuing series with AHS advancing to the Durfee 18-yard line to set up the game-winning scenario.
Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Canton 7 (OT)
REHOBOTH — Quarterback Hendrix Pray scored on a 10-yard run on the Falcons’ first play from scrimmage in overtime as D-R emerged victorious in the non-league game at Robert T. Roy Field.
Pray scored twice for the Falcons, including a 40-yard run with 8:22 remaining in the game. A conversion kick by Adam Pereira knotted the score at 7-7.
The Falcons and Bulldogs were scoreless at halftime, but Canton gained the lead with 5:54 left in the third quarter.
Jacob Suprenard emerged as a two-way star for D-R, scoring on the conversion rush in overtime to put the Falcons in front. Then he intercepted a Bulldog fourth down pass to end Canton’s first series in overtime to seal the victory.
D-R had threatened to score in the final minute of the game, driving inside Canton’s 30-yard line to set up a potential Pereira field goal attempt. However, the Falcons lost possession of the ball on a third down fumble.
Seekonk 27, Martha’s Vineyard 6
SEEKONK — Jaden Arruda scored a pair of touchdowns as the Seekonk Warriors presented new head coach Jason Azulay with a victory in his debut game at Connolly Field.
Seekonk owned a 13-0 halftime lead on the strength of runs of one and 10 yards. Arruda converted the Warriors’ first series with his first TD. ard run. Harry Murphy finished off a two-minute drill by scoring from 10 yards out with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.
Viniyam Ribeiro added a five-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the Warriors.
Seekonk did not have any takeaways, but the Warrior defense held the Islanders scoreless through three quarters with Arruda collecting four sacks.
Milford 49, Foxboro 28
MILFORD — The Warriors were forced to play catch-up throughout their season opener in falling to the Scarlet Hawks.
Dylan Gordon scored just before halftime to cut the Milford lead to 21-14 for Foxboro. Milford immediately responded with a TD to gain a 28-14 lead at the half.
Tom Sharkey scored a third quarter TD for the Warriors.
Sharon at Norton, postponed
NORTON — Due to a power outage, the lights went out at Adams Field and ruined Norton High’s season debut. Norton owned a 15-0 lead with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter.
The Lancers and Eagles will resume their non-league game Saturday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.