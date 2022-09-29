CANTON — Senior quarterback Conner Zukowski threw for three touchdowns passes to ignite the Mansfield High football team to a 42-0 lead at the half en route to a 49-0 Hockomock League blowout of Canton High on Thursday night.
The Hornets wasted little time getting to work, even with a turnover on the opening kick off. Despite the turnover, they were able to force a three-and-out and score on their first two plays from the line of scrimmage, going 63 yards to finish on a 31-yard Zukowski pass to Brian Butler on a screen.
That score was followed by another Butler touchdown with seconds to go before the second quarter, with Butler scoring on a 5-yard run.
Under four minutes later, Mansfield struck again, this time at 8:24 on a Tommy Smith 1-yard dive. About two minutes later the Hornets struck again, with Zukowski finding CJ Bell for a 56-yard score to make it 28-0.
The Hornets continued to pout it on, scoring twice in three minutes before halftime, First, Zukowski threw his third TD pass of the half, a 16-yard toss to Ryan FeGirolamo. Then on a fumble recovery by Brandon Jackman, who went 40 yards for a score with eight seconds left before intermission.
Mansfield head coach Mike Redding said he had a 35-point difference in mind, but the score right before the half was one they couldn’t avoid due to instinct kicking in.
“Thirty-five is our magic number where we make an effort to not score any more and sub in,” Redding said. “If they score, no big deal, but the problem we ran into is they got the ball one more time and they fumbled it and we got a scoop-and-score for an extra touchdown.
“That was kind of one we didn’t want to get, but (Jackman) just reacted and ran it 40 yards. The benefit of that is it went right to running time when we started the second half and moved it along.”
With the clock running the entire way in the second half, the Hornets scored once on a a 4-yard Tommy Smith score on the final play of the third quarter.
The win moves Mansfield to 3-1 and gives it the first win of the year in Hockomock League play.