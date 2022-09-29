CANTON — Senior quarterback Conner Zukowski threw for three touchdowns passes to ignite the Mansfield High football team to a 42-0 lead at the half en route to a 49-0 Hockomock League blowout of Canton High on Thursday night.

The Hornets wasted little time getting to work, even with a turnover on the opening kick off. Despite the turnover, they were able to force a three-and-out and score on their first two plays from the line of scrimmage, going 63 yards to finish on a 31-yard Zukowski pass to Brian Butler on a screen.