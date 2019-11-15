NATICK — The Mansfield High football dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and quite literally ran away with its biggest win of the season in a 22-3 one-sided victory over top-seeded Natick High in the MIAA Division 2 South title game on Friday.
The drubbing earned the Hornets (9-1) a trip to the Division 2 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium against North champion Lincoln-Sudbury (8-2) in December.
Mansfield held a noteworthy 320-35 advantage in total yards against Natick. The Red Hawks had merely two first downs, both coming in the first half, including one due to a Mansfield penalty.
On the other side of the ball, Mansfield’s stable of running backs Vinnie Holmes (18 rushes, 132 yards), Nick Marciano (10 carries, 42 yards) and Michael DeBolt (six rushes, 41 yards) shouldered the load behind a strong performance from the offensive line of left tackle TJ Guy, left guard Jake McCoy, center Noah Jellenik, right guard Andrew Cowles and right tackle Jason Comeau.
“We blocked some big kids, their front three, their linebackers are big,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said after the Hornets ran the ball 25 times in 29 offensive plays during the second half. “They crowd the box with eight guys and we ran the ball against a really good defensive team. The line was great. We had the lead there so we didn’t want to throw. We had to run and we did it.”
The Hornets ran the ball nine times during their 12-play, 53-yard drive, running off 6:05 in the second half before a three-yard touchdown run from Marciano gave the Hornets a 15-3 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Following a Natick three-and-out, the Hornets got the ball back just to run it nine straight times during their nine-play, 53 yard scoring drive which took 5:45 off the clock in the fourth quarter. Holmes capped that possession with his lone score of the night, an 11-yard run that put the Hornets up 22-3 with 4:45 remaining.
“Late third (quarter) you kind of saw them huffing and puffing a little, kind of hands on their hips,” Redding said of the tough running style getting the best of the Natick defense during the second half. “I think everybody knew, ‘Let’s just keep banging them with Vinnie (Holmes), with Nick (Marciano) and with Mike (DeBolt) getting downhill.’ We were going to run the ball to win the game.”
The Hornets’ rushing attack was complemented by the Mansfield defense, which had seven or eight players in the box with their main objective of stopping Natick running back Jalyn Aponte (11 carries, 19 yards). Mansfield forced two three-and-outs on Natick’s first two offensive possessions in the second half. Holmes perfectly timed a tackle for loss on first down as Natick attempted a jet sweep, while Holmes made another stop on the sideline before Makhi Baskin and Anthony Comer blew up a screen pass for a loss of four on the Red Hawks first drive after the intermission. It eventually led to Marciano’s touchdown after the 12-play possession.
Senior defensive lineman Chris Graham made one of his two second-half sacks on the first play of the Red Hawks second possession of the half. The loss of seven backed Natick up behind the chains before Holmes and Guy combine for a second-down run stuff and Holmes and Graham rushed the passer to force a third-down incompletion. The three-and-out led to Holmes 11-yard score after the nine-play drive.
“We felt like they were really big, but like a little maybe slow-footed,” Redding said. “We thought (Chris) Graham and maybe Nico (Holmes) could out-quick them inside and then TJ (Guy) obviously d-ends great and (defensive end) Mark DeGirolamo, (Andrew) Cowles. So, I just thought we were more athletic and just used athleticism and toughness and try and take that size advantage away.”
The Hornets could have had a larger halftime lead than what they had (9-3) if not for some ill-timed penalties as they got closer to the goal line. It forced the Hornets to settle for field goals by DeBolt on three red zone drives.
DeBolt connected on field goals from 26 yards (after 10-play, 55 yard drive), 21 yards (after 10-play, 63 yard drive) and gave the Hornets a 9-3 halftime lead on a 28-yard field goal with four seconds left in the first half after an eight-play, 65-yard drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.