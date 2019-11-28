FOXBORO -- Coach Mike Redding and his Mansfield High football team accomplished both of their top two priorities on Thanksgiving morning in their 89th holiday rivalry game against coach Jack Martinelli and Foxboro High on Thursday.
First, Mansfield took back the Don Currivan Trophy with a 22-12 conquest over the host Warriors. Second, and perhaps even more importantly, the Hornets boarded the buses home from their first of two games in Foxboro still healthy as they look ahead to next playing in the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
"I think we got a few guys dinged up today that we held out for precautionary," Redding said after Makhi Baskin and Anthony Comer both were kept on the sideline late in the game following minor injuries. "But I think we're going to have our full complement for the Super Bowl ready to go and that was one of the major goals was win, but get into that game healthy and I think we're going to be OK for that."
The 10-1 Hornets scored 22 first-half points on touchdowns by receiver Danny Rapoza, Vinnie Holmes (four carries, 70 yards) and Michael DeBolt (10 carries, 68 yards). Playing with the Super Bowl in mind, Mansfield escaped a Foxboro comeback that proved too little, too late after trailing by 12 fourth-quarter points.
The result followed a one-sided first half as Mansfield out-gained Foxboro 232-9 in total offense.
Mansfield held Foxboro (5-6) to merely nine yards of offense in the first half, recording two of its four sacks prior to taking a 22-0 lead at the half. Foxboro ran just 17 first-half plays while Mansfield ran 27, including 11 on an 11-play, 38-yard drive that took 6:30 of the final 7:05 in the second quarter.
Foxboro was never able to flip the field. The Hornets started first-half drives at their 25, the 50-yard line, the Foxboro 45, the Foxboro 46 and the Foxboro 38. A major reason was due to the defense highlighted by a TJ Guy safety on Foxboro's first drive, a No. 42 third-down sack on Foxboro's second drive and a combined sack by Nico Holmes, Mark DeGirolamo and Guy on the Warriors' third drive.
"The key was trying to do what we could to control Shayne Kerrigan," Redding said of the Warrior dual-threat quarterback, who finished with 68 yards passing and 46 yards rushing. "He can run, he can throw. Everything runs through him. So, we tried to bottle him up as best we could. Defense played great -- handled him in the run, we covered well (in the secondary), got pressure when he (Kerrigan) was throwing. So, I thought that was the key to the game."
Foxboro finally got its offense going in the fourth quarter, benefiting from good field position. Kerrigan ignited a four-play, 28-yard drive taking 1:20 off the clock stretching from the third to fourth quarter. The senior ran in a 2-yard run to make it 22-6.
Following a Mansfield seven-play drive which resulted in its second consecutive turnover on downs, Foxboro responded with a five-play, 65-yard drive. Kerrigan connected with James Kraus for a 47-yard gain down the seam to set the Warriors up. Chris McNamara scored on a 3-yard touchdown run four plays later to make it 22-12.
"We tried to make it interesting anyway," Martinelli said of the resilient effort. "They were certainly a better football team. They're tough kids, I have to say. That's how the play."
Mansfield put itself in a favorable position with the 22 first-half points. Two offensive plays after the safety by Guy, quarterback Jack Mousette and running back Nick Marciano executed a perfect double-pass to receiver Danny Rapoza for a 46-yard touchdown down the sideline. The Hornets scored nine points in 58 seconds.
The quick-strike offense continued as Vinnie Holmes took a second-quarter handoff 46 yards for his lone score of the game after forcing a Foxboro three-and-out. Mansfield concluded the half with a 11-play drive, in addition to four penalties, as the Hornets took 6:30 off the clock. DeBolt capped the possession with a nine-yard touchdown run to conclude the scoring for the Hornets.
The Foxboro defense, which held Mansfield to 78 yards of offense in the first half, was led in the second half by defensive end Anton George, defensive tackle Austin Read, and linebackers Mike Sheehan and Mike Norvich. Read blocked and recovered a Mansfield punt, giving the Warriors possession at the Mansfield 25 yard line with 6:52 left in the third quarter. Foxboro, however, turned the ball over on downs six plays later as Holmes came away with a drive-ending sack on fourth down.
Impossible situation
Redding talked after the game about the Hornets' situation, one that 15 other MIAA Super Bowl-bound teams face this weekend -- playing a Thanksgiving rivalry game one week before the Super Bowl.
"The second half, it's just an impossible situation where (if) we keep our starters in when it's 22-0 and someone gets hurt, I'm an idiot," Redding said. "And then if you don't play the starters and they (Foxboro) rally back, you know it got close, but when they didn't get get that second conversion and it remained a two-score game at 22-12, we felt good about it.
"But it's just, I think they (MIAA) has to sort it out. I don't think coaches should be in the position we were today and if you don't understand it's a problem, then you don't understand the game of football. It's an issue that has to be resolved -- having to play these games before a State Championship. Hopefully, they sort it out in the next playoff system."
Mansfield (10-1) will take on Lincoln-Sudbury on Friday.
