FOXBORO — It will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff for the Mansfield High football team at Gillette Stadium Friday, Dec. 6, in its quest for the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl.
Coach Mike Redding and the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division, Division 2 South champions will meet North Sectional champion Lincoln-Sudbury in the Division 2 Super Bowl.
The preliminary game will be the Division 8 Super Bowl game between West Bridgewater and St. Bernard’s of Fitchburg, slated for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students and senior citizens. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at The Patriots Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the MIAA Super Bowls will be available beginning at 9 a.m. for Friday’s games and at 8 a.m. for Saturday’s games at the Gillette Stadium ticket office. No tickets will be sold at Mansfield High School.
Saturday’s schedule of games will be Abington vs. Leicester at 9 a.m. for the Division 7 Super Bowl; Bishop Fenwick vs. Ashland for the Division 6 Super Bowl at 11 a.m.; Swampscott vs. Amherst for the Division 5 Super Bowl at 1:30 p.m.; Melrose vs. Plymouth South for the Division 4 Super Bowl at 3:30 p.m.; Duxbury vs. Springfield Central for the Division 3 Super Bowl at 6 p.m.; and St. John’s Prep vs. Catholic Memorial for the Division 1 Super Bowl at 8 p.m.
The 2019 MIAA State Football Championships mark the 13th consecutive year that Gillette Stadium and New England Patriots ownere Bob Kraft have hosted the games and the third straight year that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champions.
The MIAA State Football Championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over a four-week span.
An NFL Fantennial Celebration will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Dec. 7 in Lot 4A nearest the Pro Shop and will be hosted by Patriot Alumni Rob Ninkovich and Dan Koppen. The fest includes photo opportunities, entertainment, performances and fan giveaways, including 50 pairs of tickets to the Dolphins game Dec. 29.
Tickets purchased are Friday on for both Friday evening games, while tickets for Saturday allow patrons to view all six Super Bowl games. There is no re-entry for the events.
All fans will enter the stadium via the Patriot Place Gate located near the ticket office. Gillette Stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for all eight state championship games.
The Patriots Foundation will also be accepting donations during the MIAA State Football Championships for their annual toy drive benefiting children in need.
Fans can bring new and unwrapped toys to the blue and white collection bins located by the Patriot Place Gate.
