MANSFIELD — Week 1 was a week to forget for the Mansfield Hornets football team.
This week, however, has been one where the Hornets aim to get back on track, beginning with MIAA Div. 4 defending Super Bowl champion Duxbury High in the Hornets’ home opener.
Mansfield dropped its season opener last Thursday night, 41-14 in disastrous fashion at Catholic Memorial. The Hornets allowed the opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown, then watched the Knights intercept a pick-6 for another TD on Mansfield’s first play on offense. The Hornets stabilized, flexing their passing game with a Connor Curtis 43-yard score to Brandon Jackman and a 41-yard score to Trevor Foley, but by then, the game was well beyond reach.
Duxbury also dropped its Week 1 contest 28-18 in a battle against Hanover. The Dragons struck early, but fell behind at halftime and were unable to keep up in the second half.
This week, Mansfield will look to shore up its mistakes from a week ago and build off what Mansfield head coach Mike Redding felt was a strong second half from his team. It’ll start with how Mansfield shows up in the first drive of the game, and if they can win the turnover battle — both of which are obvious keys to a game that Mansfield is very capable of winning to open its home schedule.
Kickoff from Mansfield comes at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field.
King Philip hits road for Marblehead
The Warriors dominated in their season opener last Friday, cruising to a 31-0 win over Walpole.
King Philip showed little signs of missing its influential senior class from a year ago as Drew Laplante exploded for a 162-yard day on the ground with two scores, helping ignite the rout.
Marblehead hosts the Warriors after dropping its season opener 14-10 to Bishop Fenwick. Marblehead is fresh off a season where it made it to the MIAA Div. 3 state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Milton.
The home loss last week was the firsr in 58 games at home for Marblehead in a game where head coach Jim Rudolff admitted he was out-coached and his players committed several mistakes, blowing a 10-0 lead.
This week, the Magicians may have something up their sleeve against King Philip. Quarterback Colt Wales and running back Brady Selvais lead the Marblehead offense, with Chris DeWitt a force on defense. However, the Warriors also have some key players of their own. Tommy McLeish passed for a score last week, finding Daniel Silveria, and Tallan King led KP in sacks with 5 1/2.
A number of other Warriors have a chance to continue to impress under head coach Brian Lee. Opening kickoff in Marblehead is 7 p.m. at Piper Field.