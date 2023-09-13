MHS_Everett FB Scrimmage
Mansfield High head coach Mike Redding looks to get his football team in the win column Thursday night when the Hornets host Duxbury High.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

MANSFIELD — Week 1 was a week to forget for the Mansfield Hornets football team.

This week, however, has been one where the Hornets aim to get back on track, beginning with MIAA Div. 4 defending Super Bowl champion Duxbury High in the Hornets’ home opener.