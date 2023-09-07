WEST ROXBURY — This was not the way that the Mansfield High football wanted to kick off its 2023 season.
The Hornets fell behind in the opening seconds and never recovered in their 41-14 blowout loss at Catholic Memorial High Thursday night.
“They’re definitely an elite team,” Mansfield head coach Mike Redding said. “They were, as expected, huge up front and have pretty exceptional skill kids. They were fast, fairly good size, tough to tackle. We just missed a lot of open-field tackles that we usually make.”
Catholic Memorial’s Eric Perkins returned the opening kickoff to the house for a 90-yard score on the first play of the season to put the Hornets in a quick 7-0 hole.
Mansfield, on its first drive on offense, was unable to get anything moving in its favor as Catholic Memorial again capitalized on the visitors’ cold start by picking off a pass and running it back 20 yards for a score to make it 14-0 before Mansfield’s defensive unit had even set foot on the field.
“It was just a disastrous start for us,” Redding said. “All of a sudden, it’s 14-0 on the road against an elite team, something we just couldn’t have against that type of team.”
After Mansfield showed some life with a third-down conversion from Trevor Foley, the Hornets punted away to CM again. From its own 18-yard line, Catholic Memorial struck again on an 81-yard score by Mekhi Dodd, pushing the lead to 20-0 before the end of the first quarter.
Catholic Memorial continued to pour it on in the second quarter with a touchdown to make it a 27-0 defecit for Mansfield, which was able to chip away slightly before halftime, adding a touchdown on a Connor Curtis 43-yard toss to Brandon Jackman.
The Knights answered on the last play of the first half to make it 41-7 entering the break. The Knights went scoreless the rest of the way, and Mansfield added one more score — a Curtis to Trevor Foley pass, to make it 41-14 to start the fourth quarter.
The Hornets knew exactly what they were getting in the defending MIAA Division 2 state champions in their second meeting in as many years. The Knights routed King Philip in their final game at Gillette Stadium, and looked in midseason form.
Despite a number of things the Hornets struggled to do, Redding did mentioned that Mansfield did play well once the Knights hit a 20-0 advantage.
“We give up three, but we score two. We got some stops on defense and moved the ball on offense,” Redding said. “Psychologically, the 20-0, it’s tough and definitely deflated us. We kept battling and played better, more like yourselves. ... You erase the disastrous start, we probably wouldn’t have beat them, but it would have been a lot more competitive if we hadn’t of spotted them 20.”
The Hornets (0-1) return in Week 2 to host Duxbury on Thursday night. Opening kick from the home opener comes at 7 p.m.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.