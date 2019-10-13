NORTH ATTLEBORO — The winless Sharon High football team was the perfect remedy at the perfect time for North Attleboro High on Saturday.
Junior running back Alex McCoy scored three touchdowns as the Rocketeers tallied twice in both the first and third quarters to take a 35-0 victory over the Eagles in a Hockomock League game at Beaupre Field.
The Rocketeers (2-3) scored touchdowns rushing and passing the ball, as well returning an interception for a score in the Davenport Division win.
“We threw the ball well and the defense pressured their QB all day,” North coach Attleboro Don Johnson said of his defense’s five sacks, three fumble recoveries and interception.
McCoy scored twice in the first quarter, on a 79-yard scoring strike from Tyler DeMattio and on a 12-yard run, with Evan Vigorito hitting both conversion kicks.
McCoy scored his third TD to put North in control on its first series of the second half for a 21-0 advantage on a 64-yard TD toss from DeMattio.
Harry Bullock recovered a Sharon fumble and rambled four yards into the end zone for North’s fourth TD, while Casey Poirier scored from 10 yards out in the fourth quarter.
Vigorito made all five of his conversion kicks.
“It was good to get a win heading into a big week against an undefeated Canton squad,” Johnson said. “They have the whole package and will present a great challenge for us.”
North Attleboro next hosts Canton on Saturday at 2 p.m.
